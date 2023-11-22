Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov 22): Latest update on Damian Lillard and Jae Crowder’s status

The Milwaukee Bucks are matched up later tonight against the number one team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics. This is a matchup that many NBA fans have been looking forward to following the key acquisitions made in the offseason. It is yet to be seen if every player from the Bucks' roster, including Damian Lillard and Jae Crowder, will be available for this clash.

As of now, the Milwaukee Bucks reported Lillard is listed as probable with a left oblique strain, while Crowder remains out with a left adductor and abdominal tear. Additional players included in the injury report are MarJon Beauchamp (probable - right ankle sprain) and Chris Livingston (probable - left ankle sprain).

After starting 5-4 in the first nine games of the 2023-24 season, the Milwaukee Bucks have now climbed to second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They enter this matchup against the Boston Celtics on a five-game winning streak. Be that as it may, it is yet to be seen if Damian Lillard, along with Beauchamp and Livingston, will be available to suit up tonight.

When did Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard and Jae Crowder get their injuries?

According to Rotowire, Damian Lillard previously dealt with a right calf issue with the left oblique strain being mentioned for the first time on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks star played in the team's recent game against the Washington Wizards, which they won with a score of 142-129.

In that game, Lillard looked good as he put up 22 points (5-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range), seven assists and five rebounds.

In the 12 games that he has played this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 24.6 points (39.5% shooting, including 32.7% from 3-point range), 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Jae Crowder suffered his left groin injury on Nov. 11 against the Orlando Magic, a game that the Bucks lost with a score of 112-97. Further testing and evaluation revealed that he has a left adductor and abdominal tear. When it comes to his return timelines, the Milwaukee Bucks announced last Nov. 13 that he is out for approximately two months.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin talked about the announcement last Nov. 13, as per ESPN's Jamal Collier.

"Sports can be brutal at times," Griffin said. "[Crowder] came into training camp in phenomenal shape -- mind, body and spirit -- and he's a tremendous piece of what we're trying to do moving forward. He'll be back. He will be back way before the playoffs to get his rhythm back."

Injuries are a common thing in the league, despite players entering training camp in excellent shape. In the nine games that he has played this season, Jae Crowder has averaged 8.1 points (53.2% shooting, including 51.6% from 3-point range) and 3.9 rebounds per game.