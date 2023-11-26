Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov. 26): Latest update on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's status

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Bucks fans now want to know if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will both be available for the matchup considering how both players have missed a game or two earlier this season.

According to several reports, Giannis Antetokounmpo caught a non-COVID flu before playing in their previous game against the Washington Wizards on Friday. Giannis managed to play through his illness and scored 31 points. However, some reports suggest that Antetokounmpo still has the flu and his status has been downgraded to probable for Sunday.

As for Damian Lillard, Bucks fans can expect him to be ready for their matchup against his former team. This will be the first time in Lillard's career that he goes up against the Blazers. Unfortunately for Blazers fans, Milwaukee will have home-court advantage which means that Dame is yet to make his return to Portland as part of the opposing team.

The pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is finally settling in

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

At the beginning of the regular season, there were concerns among fans regarding the Milwaukee Bucks due to apparent chemistry issues.

Initially, the partnership between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard seemed underwhelming, leading to the Bucks consistently losing games against weaker Eastern Conference teams. However, it now seems that the combination of the "Greek Freak" and "Dame Time" is finally clicking, and Milwaukee is back on track.

Currently boasting an 11-5 record, the Bucks sit comfortably in third place in the Eastern Conference. Initially, the Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing struggled, resulting in Milwaukee starting with a losing record. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo has stepped up, delivering another MVP-level season.

Antetokounmpo maintains averages of 29.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Despite a slow start for Lillard, he's found his rhythm, showcasing the real essence of "Dame Time" for Milwaukee. Currently, Lillard averages 25.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.