Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov 3rd): Latest update on Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the New York Knicks in the NBA's marquee in-season tournament on Friday (November 3) at the Fiserv Forum. Both teams are in East Group B, which also has the Miami Heat, the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks come on the back of a shock loss to the Toronto Raptors. Now, they take on the Knicks in what promises to be another exciting battle.

As for star availability, both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are set to play against New York at home. With both players not listed in ESPN's updated injury report, it is safe to say that they will suit up as the Bucks look to adjust. With Lillard's excellent shooting, and Antetokounmpo's ability to finish in the rim, the side is expected to fare much better than the loss they endured against the Raptors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps it real about the Milwaukee Bucks' early struggles in the 2023-24 NBA season

The NBA 2023-24 season is well and truly underway. The Milwaukee Bucks, who swooped in on Damian Lillard just before preseason, are struggling. In their four games so far, the Bucks are 2-2, and that's not the ideal result for a team that's expected to be clinical with the league's most mercurial PG in their ranks.

On his part, Giannis Antetokounmpo kept it real about the team's struggles. With new coach Adrian Griffin, Lillard, and the loss of Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, the challenges are there for the side to combat, but the former NBA champion didn't make any excuses about the team's rocky start.

Speaking to the media after the team's loss to the Raptors, Antetokounmpo said the challenges don't mean that the team could make excuses. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

“It's a struggle. Okay, we can make excuses – there's a new player, there's a new coach, there's a new coach – we can keep on making excuses and think that it's going to be okay, but that doesn't work in life. That doesn't work like that.”

With Lillard, the expectation from the side is a championship and Giannis Antetokounmpo's words show that there is no silver lining for the team when they fare below par against struggling sides like the Raptors.

Milwaukee will look to make an impact in the in-season tournament against a stern side like the Knicks. They play the Brooklyn Nets soon after as part of the regular season calendar.