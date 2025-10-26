Milwaukee Bucks Injury Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Concerns Remain With 2 Other Starters Listed vs. Cavaliers (Oct. 26)

The Milwaukee Bucks have several injury concerns ahead of their marquee clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo headlines the injury report for this game. He is probable, citing a left great toe sprain. The two-time MVP was also on the injury report for Friday's contest against the Toronto Raptors.

He still played, putting up another MVP-caliber performance with 31 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists, leading Milwaukee to a 122-116 win. Unless the Bucks downgrade Antetokounmpo's status, he will be expected to suit up against Cleveland.

Meanwhile, starter Kyle Kuzma will make his injury report debut this season, citing a left ankle sprain. He is questionable and will be a game-time decision. Kuzma suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over the Raptors.

At the time, Bucks coach Doc Rivers said it wasn't a "bad one." With the game likely done, Milwaukee pulled Kuzma out early to avoid a significant injury scare.

Kevin Porter Jr. is the other starter on the Bucks' injury report. He will miss his second game with a left ankle sprain. Porter Jr. endured the injury in the Bucks' season opener on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

The Milwaukee Bucks said he would be out at least until Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Antetokounmpo has averaged 25.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks against the Cavaliers in 36 games. Last year, he had one of his best season series against the Bucks' conference rivals, averaging 32.3 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 5.0 apg and 2.0 apg in the three outings.

However, the Bucks lost all the games. Barring the Nov. 2, 2024, game, which ended 114-113, it wasn't a close contest for Milwaukee. The Cavaliers are again the favorites, owing to their better star depth.

Nevertheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have the size and supporting cast to make it a close game.

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game will be televised locally in Cleveland by FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. Other viewers in the US can stream the game online via Fubo and NBA League Pass.

