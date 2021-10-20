Milwaukee Bucks Injury Update: Jrue Holiday misses 2nd half against Brooklyn Nets due to heel contusion

The Milwaukee Bucks had some bad news on the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season. Point guard Jrue Holiday had to miss the second half of the Bucks' game against their 2021 Eastern Conference semifinal opponents, the Brooklyn Nets, because of a right heel contusion.

Jrue Holiday played 18 minutes in the first half against the Nets. He had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting while going 2-of-4 from downtown. Holiday also had an assist and a steal to his name.

The Milwaukee Bucks led 66-59 at the half, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading all Bucks players with an 18-point first-half effort.

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday had a short 2021 offseason

It must be remembered that Holiday had a relatively short offseason. He was a member of Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Consequently, he barely had a few months off after the Milwaukee Bucks were crowned NBA champions in July 2021.

The injury to Jrue Holiday came on the night when the Bucks players and staff received their championship rings.

The ring handed was designed by Jewelers Mutual Group and has 'Fear The Deer,' 'Bucks in 6' and their 2021 playoff series results inscribed on it. The top of the ring is detachable and doubles up as a chain. Senator Herb Kohl, who owned the team from 1985 to 2014, was also honored with a ring.

Jrue Holiday was a key member of the Milwaukee Bucks' title run, averaging 17.3 ppg, 8.7 apg and 5.7 rpg in the 2021 playoffs. He averaged 16.7 ppg and 9.3 apg against the Phoenix Suns during the Finals.

His defense was a big factor for the Milwaukee Bucks as the team won their first NBA title in 50 years. The Bucks will hope to have Holiday back at the earliest, given his all-round contribution to the team last season.

