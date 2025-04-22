Milwaukee Bucks make key decision on Damian Lillard ahead of Game 2 showdown vs Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Damian Lillard's status ahead of Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, raising hopes for his long-awaited return. The veteran point guard, who has been sidelined since March 18 and missed Game 1 of the series, is now listed as "questionable" and could make his highly-anticipated comeback.
Lillard was previously diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot in his right calf. However, the Bucks cleared him of the clot a week ago, noting that his return would hinge on how quickly he could regain game fitness.
The nine-time All-Star has participated in three full practice sessions, including Monday’s workout, where he reportedly came through without any setbacks. With Lillard appearing close to game-ready, head coach Doc Rivers emphasized that his availability for Game 2 will ultimately depend on receiving medical clearance.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"It's more them, the doctors, than him," Rivers said. "He's close. He looks great to me. But he's getting close. It's hard, because we did the five-minute scrimmage with him before practice and he did it (April 20). Then when we get with the team we're just doing skeleton work and all that, so it is hard. I will say that."
The Bucks desperately need Damian Lillard back on the court, especially after their offensive struggles in Game 1. Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee failed to find any rhythm, with the rest of the roster struggling to generate consistent scoring.
If Lillard returns, it would provide a significant boost to the Bucks' offense. Known for his ability to effortlessly drop 30 points on any given night, Lillard’s presence would not only add a scoring punch but also create easier opportunities for his teammates through his playmaking, easing the offensive burden on the entire team.
Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2?
The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game will take place on Tuesday, Apr. 22, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).
The Bucks vs. Pacers game will be telecast live on NBA TV, FDSIN (local) and FDSWI (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.