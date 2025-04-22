Milwaukee Bucks make key decision on Damian Lillard ahead of Game 2 showdown vs Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Damian Lillard's status ahead of Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, raising hopes for his long-awaited return. The veteran point guard, who has been sidelined since March 18 and missed Game 1 of the series, is now listed as "questionable" and could make his highly-anticipated comeback.

Ad

Lillard was previously diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot in his right calf. However, the Bucks cleared him of the clot a week ago, noting that his return would hinge on how quickly he could regain game fitness.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The nine-time All-Star has participated in three full practice sessions, including Monday’s workout, where he reportedly came through without any setbacks. With Lillard appearing close to game-ready, head coach Doc Rivers emphasized that his availability for Game 2 will ultimately depend on receiving medical clearance.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It's more them, the doctors, than him," Rivers said. "He's close. He looks great to me. But he's getting close. It's hard, because we did the five-minute scrimmage with him before practice and he did it (April 20). Then when we get with the team we're just doing skeleton work and all that, so it is hard. I will say that."

Ad

The Bucks desperately need Damian Lillard back on the court, especially after their offensive struggles in Game 1. Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee failed to find any rhythm, with the rest of the roster struggling to generate consistent scoring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Lillard returns, it would provide a significant boost to the Bucks' offense. Known for his ability to effortlessly drop 30 points on any given night, Lillard’s presence would not only add a scoring punch but also create easier opportunities for his teammates through his playmaking, easing the offensive burden on the entire team.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game will take place on Tuesday, Apr. 22, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Pacers game will be telecast live on NBA TV, FDSIN (local) and FDSWI (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More