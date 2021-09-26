Milwaukee Bucks Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the 2021-22 NBA season as reigning champions, after Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. delivered their first championship to the city of Milwaukee since 1971.
They are among the favorites to win it all in the upcoming season as well, but will face some serious competition from the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers.
With the preseason set to start soon, we will take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks roster, preseason schedule, and key dates for the 2021-22 NBA season.
Milwaukee Bucks roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season
The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with a strong roster.
Their most probable starting lineup would be Jrue Holiday and 3&D threat Donte DiVincenzo starting in the backcourt, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton occupying the two forward spots. Brook Lopez will likely start at the center position.
Bobby Portis, George Hill and Pat Connaughton are likely to get big minutes as part of the rotation.
Key dates for Milwaukee Bucks entering 2021-22 NBA season
Media Day: September 27, 2021 - Monday
Training Camp Start Date: September 28, 2021 - Tuesday
Season Opener: Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks, (October 19, 2021 - Tuesday, 7:30 PM ET).
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the mighty Brooklyn Nets in their first game of the season, a game that will be a rematch of the 2021 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.
The Nets will be looking to exact revenge for the brutal loss they suffered then, and the Bucks will certainly have their hands full with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
Milwaukee Bucks preseason schedule and dates
The Milwaukee Bucks will play five games in their 2021-22 preseason, with the first game coming up against Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies.
The defending champions will then play the Brooklyn Nets in what is expected to be an enticing affair. This will be followed by games against the OKC Thunder, Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks.
The Milwaukee Bucks have arguably been the strongest side in the regular season in the Eastern Conference in the last few years, and management will be hoping for a strong finish to get a relatively easier path in the playoffs.
Challenging them for the number one seed will be the Brooklyn Nets, and even the new-look Miami Heat could make a run for the top spot in the 2021-22 NBA season.