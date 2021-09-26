Milwaukee Bucks Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the 2021-22 NBA season as reigning champions, after Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. delivered their first championship to the city of Milwaukee since 1971.

They are among the favorites to win it all in the upcoming season as well, but will face some serious competition from the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers.

With the preseason set to start soon, we will take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks roster, preseason schedule, and key dates for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Milwaukee Bucks Victory Parade & Rally

The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with a strong roster.

Their most probable starting lineup would be Jrue Holiday and 3&D threat Donte DiVincenzo starting in the backcourt, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton occupying the two forward spots. Brook Lopez will likely start at the center position.

Bobby Portis, George Hill and Pat Connaughton are likely to get big minutes as part of the rotation.

Player Name Position Years in NBA Semi Ojeyleye Forward 4 Bobby Portis Forward 6 Justin Robinson (two-way) Guard 2 Grayson Allen Guard 3 Rodney Hood Guard/Forward 7 Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward 8 Donte DiVincenzo Guard 3 George Hill Guard 13 Jrue Holiday Guard 12 Brook Lopez Center 13 Mamadi Diakite Forward 1 Khris Middleton Forward/Guard 9 Georgios Kalaitzakis Guard/Forward R Elijah Bryant Guard 1 Pat Connaughton Guard 6 Thanasis Antetokounmpo Forward 3 Sandro Mamukelashvili (two-way) Forward R Jordan Nwora Forward 1 Tremont Waters Guard 2

Key dates for Milwaukee Bucks entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27, 2021 - Monday

Training Camp Start Date: September 28, 2021 - Tuesday

Season Opener: Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks, (October 19, 2021 - Tuesday, 7:30 PM ET).

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the mighty Brooklyn Nets in their first game of the season, a game that will be a rematch of the 2021 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

The Nets will be looking to exact revenge for the brutal loss they suffered then, and the Bucks will certainly have their hands full with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks One Week Away 📆



Get your tickets for just $5 NOW!!



All proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. One Week Away 📆



Get your tickets for just $5 NOW!!



All proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Milwaukee Bucks preseason schedule and dates

The Milwaukee Bucks will play five games in their 2021-22 preseason, with the first game coming up against Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies.

The defending champions will then play the Brooklyn Nets in what is expected to be an enticing affair. This will be followed by games against the OKC Thunder, Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks.

Date and Time Match TV Tuesday, October 5th, 7:00 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Bally Sports Wisconsin Thursday, October 8th, 6:30 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Bally Sports Wisconsin Sunday, October 10th, 7:00 PM ET OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Bally Sports Wisconsin Wednesday, October 13th, 8:00 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Bally Sports Wisconsin Friday, October 15th, 7:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Bally Sports Wisconsin

Also Read

The Milwaukee Bucks have arguably been the strongest side in the regular season in the Eastern Conference in the last few years, and management will be hoping for a strong finish to get a relatively easier path in the playoffs.

Challenging them for the number one seed will be the Brooklyn Nets, and even the new-look Miami Heat could make a run for the top spot in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar