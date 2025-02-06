Milwaukee Bucks trade news: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. land $5,658,206 Knicks center in Kyle Kuzma deal

The Milwaukee Bucks made a major move on Wednesday, sending star Khris Middleton to acquire forward Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards. However, the deal has since grown, and the Bucks are now also set to receive a center from the New York Knicks.

The Bucks sent rookie guard AJ Johnson and a pick swap to Washington in exchange for Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation. The deal expanded further, with the Bucks receiving Jericho Sims from the Knicks, while sending out Delon Wright and cash in return.

Sims is in the final year of his three-year, $5,658,206 deal. He adds size to the Bucks, joining a frontline already featuring Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.

Sims has posted career-low averages of 10.8 minutes, 1.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.

The Kuzma-Middleton swap helped the Bucks fall under the second apron, giving them more flexibility to aggregate salaries for future trades, a move previously restricted by the collective bargaining agreement.

Kuzma, who is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds on 42% shooting this season (the lowest of his career), was part of the 2020 championship-winning Lakers.

The Bucks may not be done making moves, as they have also been rumored to be looking at trades involving Portis. The trade deadline is tomorrow.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes feelings clear after Bucks trade Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his thoughts on the trade of his longtime teammate Khris Middleton on Wednesday.

He expressed (per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel):

“Obviously I'm going to miss Khris. Everybody on the team's going to miss Khris. His leadership. For me, my brotherhood with Khris is the most important thing I've had within this team for a lot of years.”

“We're the oldest guys. Not the oldest guys, but been here together for 12 years. There's been so many moments together. I've been around Khris more than I've been around my brothers and my family. I've had incredible moments on the court with him. We're definitely; everybody's gonna miss him.”

Middleton played a key role in the Bucks' 2021 championship win, averaging 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the Finals — including a 40-point game — as they defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games.

