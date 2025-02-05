Milwaukee Bucks trade news: Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team acquires Kyle Kuzma for $31.5 million star in blockbuster move

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally made a move to bolster the team around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard by acquiring Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards. The Bucks traded Khris Middleton as the centerpiece. Middleton, who signed a three-year $93 million deal in 2023 was integral to this trade to match salaries.

He is making $31.5 million this season while Kuzma is earning $23.5 million this season. He's on a four-year $90 million deal which he signed in 2023. The Bucks and Wizards had other moving pieces in the deal, too.

Here are the full trade details:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bucks receive:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kyle Kuzma

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Second-round draft compensation

Wizards receive:

Khris Middleton

AJ Johnson

Pick swap

Expand Tweet

Trending

Khris Middleton was one of the Bucks' most moveable contracts before the deadline, seemingly making their acquisition for Kyle Kuzma their marquee trade in this cycle. It also essentially rules them out in the Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal sweepstakes.

The trade ends Middleton's stay with Milwaukee spanned for 11.5 seasons. He was a three-time All-Star as a Buck and a one-time champion in 2021. Middleton was the team's second-best player in that title run behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Exploring Kyle Kuzma's fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks' frontcourt

Kyle Kuzma joins the Milwaukee Bucks as a third option. He will likely start on the team next to Giannis Antetokounmpo on the frontcourt. Kuzma is one of the top two-way role players in the NBA. He's averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 42.0% shooting.

Kuzma also brings championship experience with him. He's played as a third option before on the LA Lakers during their 2020 title win as LeBron James and Anthony Davis' frontcourt partner. He wasn't a starter then, but could get that opportunity in Milwaukee.

The Bucks add more size to their frontcourt with Kuzma, who is listed at 6-foot-9. He's a solid switch defender who can guard all three frontcourt positions and hold his own against smaller guards in certain situations.

The Bucks rank 11th on defense with a 112.3 rating and could become even better with Kuzma. Meanwhile, offensively, Kuzma has improved as a shot creator during his stint on the Wizards as one of the primary options next to Jordan Poole over the past two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback