Milwaukee Bucks updated depth chart: Where does Kyle Kuzma fit on 2021 NBA champions after sensational move

The Milwaukee Bucks joined in on the action of one of the more exciting NBA trade deadlines in league history on Wednesday morning. At 10:15 a.m EST, the Bucks and Washington Wizards finalized a trade that sends Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a second round draft compensation to Milwaukee in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a future pick swap, according to ESPN.

Kyle Kuzma has quietly been a good scorer during his time with the Wizards, averaging more than 15 points per game in four seasons with the team. He slots directly into the Bucks' starting lineup moving forward, taking the place of Khris Middleton, making the Bucks new starting five the following; Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Depth Chart Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard AJ Green Delon Wright SG Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr. Ryan Rollins SF Taurean Prince Andre Jackson Jr. Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis Patrick Baldwin Jr. C Brook Lopez Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis

Kuzma brings the Milwaukee Bucks a player capable of creating his own shots without being dependent on the playmaking of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Compared to Middleton, Kuzma has had a better season as a scorer and rebounder while also playing in 32 games as opposed to Middleton's 23.

A Milwaukee Bucks trade involving Middleton has been heavily rumored to happen, largely due to his nagging ankle issues that has had him in and out of the lineup throughout the season. Middleton also has a player option for next season worth $34 million according to Spotrac, so moving him gives the Bucks more financial freedom in the future.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton joins a rebuilding Wizards team that is the the front runner to secure the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft, currently projected to be Duke's Cooper Flagg. The Wizards(8-41) have the worst record in the NBA and have been receiving calls from teams interested in Kuzma, Jonas Valančiūnas and other veterans as they continue to plan for the future.

Where do the Milwaukee Bucks rank in the Eastern Conference after trading for Kyle Kuzma?

The Milwaukee Bucks(26-22) currently sit at the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, one and a half games behind the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers. The Bucks have lost four straight games at the time of this article, but bringing in Kuzma could give them the injection of energy they need to make a push.

The Bucks are six and a half games behind the New York Knicks, the third seed in the conference at this point in the year and are unlikely to catch them with only 34 games left in the year. Assuming the Bucks' move for Kuzma can end their recent slide and give them the scoring boost they need, the Bucks could slide into the fourth seed in the East, giving them home-court advantage in the first round.

