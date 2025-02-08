Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks capped off a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Milwaukee won 110-102 in mid-December, the second time it faced the home team. With another victory, the Bucks could take a 2-1 series lead.
Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis gave the Bucks a big lift early as Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out for the third straight game. They combined for 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Kyle Kuzma, the former Wizard, added five points and two rebounds.
The Hawks relied on balanced scoring to take a 36-26 lead. Atlanta's bench gave the starters a big lift with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Trae Young had five points and two assists in the opening 12 minutes.
The Bucks dropped a 30-6 run to open the second quarter to take command of the game. Milwaukee crushed Atlanta 47-19 to take a 73-55 halftime lead. Portis and Lillard continued to lead the team with 36 points combined. Kuzma and Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points together.
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
