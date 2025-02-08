  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 08, 2025 01:44 GMT
NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score for Feb. 7 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Milwaukee Bucks capped off a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Milwaukee won 110-102 in mid-December, the second time it faced the home team. With another victory, the Bucks could take a 2-1 series lead.

Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis gave the Bucks a big lift early as Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out for the third straight game. They combined for 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Kyle Kuzma, the former Wizard, added five points and two rebounds.

The Hawks relied on balanced scoring to take a 36-26 lead. Atlanta's bench gave the starters a big lift with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Trae Young had five points and two assists in the opening 12 minutes.

also-read-trending Trending

The Bucks dropped a 30-6 run to open the second quarter to take command of the game. Milwaukee crushed Atlanta 47-19 to take a 73-55 halftime lead. Portis and Lillard continued to lead the team with 36 points combined. Kuzma and Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points together.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince70100
Bobby Portis168401
Brook Lopez101110
Damian Lillard116500
Andre Jackson Jr.04100
Kyle Kuzma123100
Gary Trent Jr.140420
AJ Green00100
Ryan Rollins32100
Chris Livingston- - --------
Tyler Smith- - --------
Jericho Sims- - --------

Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Onyeka Okongwu104000
Zaccharie Risacher72000
Dominick Barlow21001
Trae Young110300
Dyson Daniels42500
Larry Nance Jr.60110
Mouhamed Gueye54011
Garrison Matthews20000
Keaton Wallace00200
Vit Krejci8 6 300
Jalen Johnson- - --------
Daeqwon Plowden
- --------

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी