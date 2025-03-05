Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will face each other on Tuesday, the fourth meeting between the two teams. Milwaukee, which lost 115-110 on Feb. 7, could even the season series with a victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma, questionable before the game, were cleared to play hours before tip-off.

The Bucks leaned on Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard early. They combined for 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists to push the Bucks to a 37-33 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Trae Young also had a good start, scattering eight points, while Dyson Daniels added five points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Hawks got a strong push from the bench in the second quarter led by Caris LeVert and Terance Mann to force a 66-66 tie at halftime. They tallied 18 points, four assists and two rebounds as a duo. Ice Trae sustained his hot start to finish the first half with 16 points and five assists.

The Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing continued to shine for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Lillard added 14 points and three assists in the first half.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taurean Prince 3 1 0 Giannis Antetokounmpo 17 6 5 Kyle Kuzma 6 7 2 Brook Lopez 6 7 1 Damian Lillard 14 3 3 Jericho Sims 2 1 0 Gary Trent Jr. 9 0 2 Kevin Porter Jr. 3 1 2 AJ Green 6 2 1 Chris Livingston - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Smith - - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - Ryan Rollins - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Onyeka Okongwu 6 3 1 Zaccharie Risacher 5 1 0 Mouhamed Gueye 5 3 1 Trae Young 16 0 5 Dyson Daniels 5 4 4 Georges Niang 5 3 1 Clint Capela 6 6 0 Caris LeVert 9 1 2 Terance Mann 9 1 2 Dominick Barlow - - - - - - - - - - Garrison Matthews - - - - - - - - - - Keaton Wallace - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

