  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 05, 2025 01:41 GMT
NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score for Mar. 4 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will face each other on Tuesday, the fourth meeting between the two teams. Milwaukee, which lost 115-110 on Feb. 7, could even the season series with a victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma, questionable before the game, were cleared to play hours before tip-off.

Ad

The Bucks leaned on Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard early. They combined for 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists to push the Bucks to a 37-33 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Trae Young also had a good start, scattering eight points, while Dyson Daniels added five points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Hawks got a strong push from the bench in the second quarter led by Caris LeVert and Terance Mann to force a 66-66 tie at halftime. They tallied 18 points, four assists and two rebounds as a duo. Ice Trae sustained his hot start to finish the first half with 16 points and five assists.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing continued to shine for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Lillard added 14 points and three assists in the first half.

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince310
Giannis Antetokounmpo1765
Kyle Kuzma672
Brook Lopez671
Damian Lillard1433
Jericho Sims210
Gary Trent Jr.902
Kevin Porter Jr.312
AJ Green621
Chris Livingston----------
Tyler Smith- - --------
Andre Jackson Jr.- - --------
Ryan Rollins- - --------
Ad

Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Onyeka Okongwu631
Zaccharie Risacher510
Mouhamed Gueye531
Trae Young1605
Dyson Daniels544
Georges Niang531
Clint Capela660
Caris LeVert912
Terance Mann912
Dominick Barlow- - --------
Garrison Matthews- - --------
Keaton Wallace- - --------
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी