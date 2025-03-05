Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will face each other on Tuesday, the fourth meeting between the two teams. Milwaukee, which lost 115-110 on Feb. 7, could even the season series with a victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma, questionable before the game, were cleared to play hours before tip-off.
The Bucks leaned on Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard early. They combined for 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists to push the Bucks to a 37-33 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Trae Young also had a good start, scattering eight points, while Dyson Daniels added five points, four rebounds and two assists.
The Hawks got a strong push from the bench in the second quarter led by Caris LeVert and Terance Mann to force a 66-66 tie at halftime. They tallied 18 points, four assists and two rebounds as a duo. Ice Trae sustained his hot start to finish the first half with 16 points and five assists.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing continued to shine for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Lillard added 14 points and three assists in the first half.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score
Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score
Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.