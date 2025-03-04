Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 4 | NBA 2024-25 Season 

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night, wrapping up their ongoing road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. come in with momentum on their side, winning six of their last seven games. Whereas, the Hawks have struggled through a tough seven-game stretch, but they’ll take confidence from their 2-1 lead in the regular season series.
The two teams entered their previous matchup on Feb. 7 with the season series tied at one game apiece. For much of the contest, it appeared the Bucks were cruising their way to victory, building a commanding 21-point lead. However, Trae Young’s side showcased impressive resilience, rallying to secure a stunning 115-110 comeback win.
With Antetokounmpo sidelined, Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis Jr. stepped up in a big way. The duo combined for 49 points, 24 rebounds, and 16 assists. Gary Trent Jr. also made his presence felt with 19 points off the bench, while Kyle Kuzma made his Milwaukee debut by finishing the night with 12 points.
Despite their efforts, Atlanta’s backcourt proved too much to handle. Young led the charge with 24 points and 7 assists, while Dyson Daniels delivered with 15 points and 10 assists. Contributions from Onyeka Okongwu (14 points, 12 rebounds), Mouhamed Gueye (15 points, 12 rebounds), and Zaccharie Risacher (13 points) played a key role in kickstarting what would become a three-game winning streak for the Hawks.
Entering tonight’s matchup in red-hot form, the Bucks have a chance to potentially create some separation from the No. 5 Indiana Pacers.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports for Mar. 4
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
The Milwaukee Bucks have three players listed as “out” for tonight’s contest. While Bobby Portis Jr. is in the midst of serving a 25-game suspension, Pat Connaughton (left calf) and Pete Nance (left ankle) are dealing with gruesome injuries.
Kyle Kuzma could join the above-mentioned players on the bench, listed as “doubtful” due to a right ankle sprain. Whereas, Giannis Antetokounmpo (left calf) remains to be featured in the injury report, listed as “probable”.
Atlanta Hawks injury report
The Atlanta Hawks will be missing five players for their clash against the Bucks. Georges Niang (illness), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery), Jalen Johnson (left shoulder surgery), Vit Krejci (lumbar fracture), and Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral condyle fracture) will be sidelined.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 4
Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to feature Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez in the starting lineup.
Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Atlanta Hawks’ projected starting lineup is set to include Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye and Onyeka Okongwu.
