Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks rolled into TD Garden on Wednesday without Giannis Antetokounmpo to face the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee’s franchise cornerstone was ruled out just hours before the game due to a sore hamstring, his second straight game to sit out. Bobby Portis, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton were all available for the showdown.

Boston had a quick start in the first few minutes behind Jayson Tatum and Derrick White but the visitors recovered to make it close. Middleton and Beverley led the Bucks' first-quarter output. Milwaukee trailed 33-28 after the first 12 minutes ended.

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to give the Boston Celtics a big boost. His energy, hustle on both ends of the floor and shooting pushed the visitors' leads to 18 in the second quarter. The 6-foot-2 Pritchard's rebound over the 7-foot Brook Lopez had the crowd on its feet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a 10-point first period, Jayson Tatum added 13 more in the second frame to lead all scorers with 23. Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard combined for 26 points while Patrick Beverley contributed nine off the bench. Boston carried a 69-56 advantage going into the halftime break.

Expand Tweet

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jae Crowder 7 2 2 0 0 1 Khris Middleton 13 2 4 0 0 3 Brook Lopez 8 2 2 0 2 0 Damian Lillard 13 2 2 1 0 2 Malik Beasley 0 6 0 0 0 0 Danilo Gallinari 2 0 0 0 0 0 Bobby Portis 2 5 1 0 0 1 Patrick Beverley 9 0 0 0 1 0 Pat Connaughton 2 2 0 0 0 1 AJ Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 MarJon Beauchamp - - - - - - - - - - Thanasis Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 23 5 1 2 0 1 Al Horford 2 2 3 1 1 1 Kristaps Porzingis 9 1 2 0 0 0 Derrick White 11 0 5 0 1 0 Jaylen Brown 8 3 0 0 0 1 Xavier Tillman 0 1 2 1 0 0 Luke Kornet 0 0 0 0 0 0 Payton Pritchard 13 5 3 0 0 0 Svi Mykhailiuk 3 0 0 0 0 0 Drew Peterson - - - - - - - - - - Oshae Brissett - - - - - - - - - - Jaden Springer - - - - - - - - - -

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard 3-pointers tonight

Jayson Tatum's fiery-hot start included a 4-for-5 clip in the first half tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jaylen Brown added one triple in two attempts.

Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton combined to hit 3-for-5 during the same stretch.