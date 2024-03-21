Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 21, 2024 00:54 GMT
The Milwaukee Bucks rolled into TD Garden on Wednesday without Giannis Antetokounmpo to face the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee’s franchise cornerstone was ruled out just hours before the game due to a sore hamstring, his second straight game to sit out. Bobby Portis, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton were all available for the showdown.

Boston had a quick start in the first few minutes behind Jayson Tatum and Derrick White but the visitors recovered to make it close. Middleton and Beverley led the Bucks' first-quarter output. Milwaukee trailed 33-28 after the first 12 minutes ended.

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to give the Boston Celtics a big boost. His energy, hustle on both ends of the floor and shooting pushed the visitors' leads to 18 in the second quarter. The 6-foot-2 Pritchard's rebound over the 7-foot Brook Lopez had the crowd on its feet.

After a 10-point first period, Jayson Tatum added 13 more in the second frame to lead all scorers with 23. Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard combined for 26 points while Patrick Beverley contributed nine off the bench. Boston carried a 69-56 advantage going into the halftime break.

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jae Crowder722001
Khris Middleton1324003
Brook Lopez822020
Damian Lillard1322102
Malik Beasley060000
Danilo Gallinari200000
Bobby Portis251001
Patrick Beverley900010
Pat Connaughton220001
AJ Green000000
MarJon Beauchamp- - --------
Thanasis Antetokounmpo- - --------
Andre Jackson Jr.- - --------

Boston Celtics game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum2351201
Al Horford223111
Kristaps Porzingis912000
Derrick White1105010
Jaylen Brown830001
Xavier Tillman012100
Luke Kornet000000
Payton Pritchard1353000
Svi Mykhailiuk300000
Drew Peterson- - --------
Oshae Brissett- - --------
Jaden Springer- - --------

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard 3-pointers tonight

Jayson Tatum's fiery-hot start included a 4-for-5 clip in the first half tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jaylen Brown added one triple in two attempts.

Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton combined to hit 3-for-5 during the same stretch.

Edited by Michael Macasero
