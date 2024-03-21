Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 20) 

The Milwaukee Bucks arrived at TD Garden on Wednesday sans Giannis Antetokounmpo to take on the Boston Celtics. The cornerstone of Milwaukee's franchise was sidelined just hours before tip-off due to a sore hamstring, marking his second consecutive absence.

However, Bobby Portis, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton were all available for the anticipated showdown. Boston seized an early lead in the opening minutes behind the efforts of Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.

Despite the initial surge, the visitors managed to narrow the gap. Middleton and Beverley spearheaded the Bucks' offensive charge in the first quarter, though Milwaukee found themselves trailing 33-28 as the quarter concluded.

Off the bench, Payton Pritchard injected significant momentum into the Boston Celtics. His relentless energy, coupled with tenacious play on both ends of the court and sharpshooting, propelled the hosts to an 18-point lead in the second quarter. Pritchard's impressive rebound over the towering Brook Lopez ignited the crowd.

Jayson Tatum, after a 10-point first period, continued his scoring spree with 13 more points in the second quarter, leading all scorers with 23 at halftime. Middleton and Lillard combined for 26 points, while Patrick Beverley chipped in nine off the bench. At halftime, Boston held a commanding 69-56 advantage over Milwaukee.

Top 5 viral and best moments from Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics

Here's a closer look at all the top moments from the Eastern Conference showdown:

#5. Jaylen Brown shows off his bag

On an offensive rebound, Jaylen Brown found himself facing off against Khris Middleton and embraced the opportunity to showcase his scoring prowess.

Utilizing a dribble combination, Brown adeptly maneuvered past Middleton by driving along the baseline, ultimately evading the Bucks' defensive reinforcements to execute a left-handed layup.

#4. Payton Pritchard heat check over Gallinari

Pritchard found himself matched up against the slower-footed Danilo Gallinari on the right wing, prompting him to execute a substantial dribble crossover.

This move effectively kept Gallinari off balance, allowing Pritchard to create space before swiftly executing a step-back 3-pointer, thereby expanding their lead to double digits.

#3. Damian Lillard puts on the moves against Jayson Tatum

Damian Lillard found himself facing forward Jayson Tatum after a switch up top at the left wing. Utilizing his explosive agility, Lillard kept the All-Star guessing with the threat of a drive.

Employing a combination of triple-threat positioning and adept dribbling, Lillard created sufficient separation to execute a step-back 3-pointer.

#2. Kristaps Porzingis puts Brook Lopez on the poster

Having missed their previous head-to-head encounter, Kristaps Porzingis was determined to make amends with a stellar performance.

Employing a crafty maneuver, he deceived the defense with a fake handoff, exploiting Jaylen Brown's gravitational pull.

Porzingis then swiftly pivoted away from Brook Lopez, driving directly toward the basket with fervor. With an emphatic slam dunk, he effectively posterized Lopez, simultaneously boosting their lead to an impressive 18 points.

#1. Damian Lillard hits tough 3-pointer over Al Horford in the clutch

In a crucial moment of the game, Damian Lillard delivered the pivotal 3-pointer, navigating a contested step-back shot over Al Horford.

This clutch play ensured that the game remained a one-possession contest for the Bucks. Demonstrating his signature move, Lillard adeptly drove to his left before executing a smooth step-back maneuver, resulting in a spectacular splash from beyond the arc.

The Celtics were able to withstand the Bucks' fourth-quarter surge 36-21 and secure the win, taking the series lead 2-1 with the 122-119 win.