Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for March 20 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in a nationally televised game Wednesday. This will be the third meeting between the top-two Eastern Conference teams this season, with the season series tied 1-1. They last met on Jan. 11, a game that Milwaukee won 135-102.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard scored 24 and 21 points, respectively. Jayson Tatum had just seven points for Boston. The Celtics lead the all-time series 117-111.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics injury reports

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 20, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game with a hamstring issue. He should, however, play. MarJon Beauchamp is probable with a back injury.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Hamstring MarJon Beauchamp Probable Back

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Greek Freak has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury for some time now. A left hamstring tendinopathy sidelined him against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. As reported before Sunday’s game, Antetokounmpo was on track to play, but a late game-time decision saw him out of the lineup.

After missing the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to practice Monday. As per coach Doc Rivers, the session wasn’t overly intensive, but he should likely play Wednesday. The forward has missed just four out of 68 games this season. He averages 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Boston Celtics injury report for March 20, 2024

The Celtics listed three players as questionable for Wednesday’s game. Jaylen Brown is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Jrue Holiday has a shoulder issue. Other than the two key starters, Sam Hauser is questionable with an ankle issue.

Player Status Injury Jaylen Brown Questionable Right ankle sprain Jrue Holiday Questionable Shoulder Sam Hauser Questionable Ankle

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown is dealing with a right knee sprain. The injury forced him to miss games against the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards on March 12 and March 17, respectively. Brown returned to the lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. He had 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30:24 minutes.

In 61 games this season, the three-time All-Star averages 23.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, at TD garden. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston and WMLW The M. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.