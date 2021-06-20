Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Who won the NBA game last night, match summary, and more | June 19th, 2021

The 2021 NBA playoffs witnessed a phenomenal series played between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets that had to be decided by a best-of-seven games contest.

The Bucks ended up winning 115-111 in overtime. It was a closely contested match throughout. Both teams' MVPs put on a show; Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, while Kevin Durant tallied a record-breaking 48 points on the night. Durant's tally was the highest by a player in Game 7 in NBA playoffs history.

Kevin Durant's 48 points are the most points scored in a Game 7 in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/jtJYZMEgw1 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 20, 2021

Giannis and KD also became only the third pair in NBA history to score 40+ points in Game 7 of an NBA playoffs matchup playing against each other. LeBron James and Paul Pierce were the last pair to achieve the feat in the 2008 NBA playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets take control early on; Milwaukee Bucks struggle to find their rhythm

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game Seven

The Brooklyn Nets looked like the favorites to win the game before half-time. They outscored the Milwaukee Bucks by 6 points (53-47) in the first two quarters.

They were shooting the ball better than the Milwaukee Bucks, converting 48% of their attempts from the floor and 83% of their free throws on 12 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, despite attempting eight more shots, were only able to convert 38% of their field goals. They were also struggling from the foul line, managing to shoot just 5-of-9 from there.

The Brooklyn Nets took a more aggressive approach at both ends of the floor, especially offensively, as they attempted most of their shots from inside the paint. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, were settling to shoot jumpers from distance, which saw them miss more scoring chances than their opponents.

Durant looked lethal from the start of the game and had a game-high 20 points by half-time on 57% shooting from the floor, including three made shots from deep.

Meanwhile, Giannis and Brook Lopez were the best players for the Milwaukee Bucks in that half, scoring 15 and 12 points, respectively. Their contributions were key in keeping the team close to the Brooklyn Nets throughout the first half.

Milwaukee Bucks come out strong in the second half; play to their strengths to outplay the Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks came out of halftime with more intensity and opened with a 7-0 run to begin the third quarter of the match. That set the tone for them to dominate the Brooklyn Nets in that quarter. The Bucks had 0 turnovers, while the Nets recorded 4 in that stretch.

Giannis and the crew were looking to attack the rim more than they did in the previous half. They attempted 15 of their 26 shots from inside the paint in that stretch, exploiting the Nets' lack of rim protection, as they did in Game 6. Because of that, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to regain the lead and went into the fourth quarter with a one-point advantage.

While the Nets were outplayed in the third, the fourth quarter was evenly contested. Both teams were looking to get to the paint and shoot as many shots as possible from close range to close out the game.

The Brooklyn Nets pulled away midway through the quarter, taking a four-point lead with 5:39 to go. But Jrue Holiday, who wasn't having a great game offensively until that point, came alive and knocked down a three to cut the lead to two points.

The Nets kept pushing, however, and were in the lead with five points with four minutes to go (101-96). They had a great chance to close out the match at that stage but the Bucks gave a solid reply, going on an 8-0 run to take a three-point lead.

The Milwaukee Bucks were better suited to win the tie at that stage with a four-point-lead and 40 seconds of playtime left. However, Kevin Durant came into his own and was able to tie the game by the end of regulation time.

Everyone, including Durant, thought he had knocked down a three with one second to go. But replays suggested the Brooklyn Nets talisman's foot was marginally placed on the three-point line, which tied the game 109-109, forcing overtime.

KEVIN DURANT SO CLUTCH.



GAME 7 GOING INTO OT.



(via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/HFlo0yVlGj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets scored their only points (2) in the first minute of overtime through a Bruce Brown put-back layup attempt. Both sides then missed a combined nine shots from the floor after that, with the Nets leading the tie by 111-109 with 1:21 to go.

It was all Milwaukee Bucks after that as Giannis Antetokounmpo tied the game with a hook shot with 1:11 left, followed by a Middleton jumper.

Durant missed three shots after Giannis tied the game, while Joe Harris missed one as the Milwaukee Bucks secured a 115-109 win with two free throws from Brook Lopez in the dying seconds of the match.

Final Score: Milwaukee Bucks 119-115 Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks' Top Performers

Giannis Antetokounmpo 40p, 13r, 15-of-24 FG

40p, 13r, 15-of-24 FG Khris Middleton 23p, 10r, 6a, 5s

23p, 10r, 6a, 5s Brook Lopez 19p, 8r, 4b,7-of-11 FG, 3-of-4 3PT

Brooklyn Nets' Top Performers

Kevin Durant 48p, 9r, 6a, 4-of-11 3PT

48p, 9r, 6a, 4-of-11 3PT James harden 22p, 9r, 9a, 4s, 10-of-10 3PT

22p, 9r, 9a, 4s, 10-of-10 3PT Blake Griffin 17p, 11r, 3-of-6 3PT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava