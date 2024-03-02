Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Game Player Stats and Box Scores For March 1, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks battled the Chicago Bulls for the fourth and final time this season on Friday. Milwaukee hoped to complete a 3-1 series win after tonight’s matchup. The last two meetings ended in overtime so it could turn out to be another seesaw battle between the protagonists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee’s charge right off the bat with 11 points. His activity also caused foul trouble on Chicago’s big men with still plenty of game time left. Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond were whistled for two fouls each before the first 12 minutes of the game were over.

Milwaukee threatened to run away when they uncorked a 17-4 run midway through the first quarter, but Chicago held on. DeMar DeRozan went 0-for-5, but he had five assists, three of which helped the Bulls stay within striking distance. The first period ended with the Bucks taking a 33-24 lead.

Damian Lillard backed up Antetokounmpo with 12 points to end the first half. Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis helped Milwaukee's cause by combining for 17 points and eight rebounds. The four towed the Bucks to a 58-44 halftime lead.

Nikola Vucevic paced the Chicago Bulls with 15 points. DeMar DeRozan has to step up in scoring as he was limited to two points on 0-for-6 shooting. Andre Drummond, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White tallied 21 points together to help Vucevic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his dominance with 38 points already to go 12 rebounds and four assists in three quarters. He dragged the Milwaukee Bucks to an 82-72 lead with still a quarter left to play.

Chicago, meanwhile, leaned on balanced scoring with Vucevic still leading them with 17 points. DeMar DeRozan found some rhythm and put up 12 in the third quarter. The Bulls will have to step up big on both ends to try and rally to victory.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls game player stats and box scores

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jae Crowder 3 1 0 2 0 0 Giannis Antetokounmpo 23 8 4 0 0 1 Brook Lopez 9 3 0 0 0 0 Damian Lillard 12 2 5 0 0 1 Malik Beasley 3 4 0 0 0 1 Danilo Gallinari 0 1 0 0 0 0 Bobby Portis 8 5 1 1 1 0 Patrick Beverley 0 1 2 0 0 0 Pat Connaughton 0 1 0 0 1 0

Chicago Bulls game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeMar DeRozan 2 2 7 0 1 0 Nikola Vucevic 15 3 1 0 0 0 Coby White 7 4 0 0 0 2 Alex Caruso 5 2 1 0 0 0 Ayo Dosunmu 7 3 2 0 0 1 Terry Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 0 Julian Phillips 0 0 0 0 0 0 Onuralp Bitim 0 3 1 0 0 0 Andre Drummond 7 5 0 0 1 3 Jevon Carter 0 0 0 0 0 0