  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Game Player Stats and Box Scores For March 1, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 02, 2024 05:22 GMT
The Milwaukee Bucks battled the Chicago Bulls for the fourth and final time this season on Friday. Milwaukee hoped to complete a 3-1 series win after tonight’s matchup. The last two meetings ended in overtime so it could turn out to be another seesaw battle between the protagonists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee’s charge right off the bat with 11 points. His activity also caused foul trouble on Chicago’s big men with still plenty of game time left. Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond were whistled for two fouls each before the first 12 minutes of the game were over.

Milwaukee threatened to run away when they uncorked a 17-4 run midway through the first quarter, but Chicago held on. DeMar DeRozan went 0-for-5, but he had five assists, three of which helped the Bulls stay within striking distance. The first period ended with the Bucks taking a 33-24 lead.

Damian Lillard backed up Antetokounmpo with 12 points to end the first half. Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis helped Milwaukee's cause by combining for 17 points and eight rebounds. The four towed the Bucks to a 58-44 halftime lead.

Nikola Vucevic paced the Chicago Bulls with 15 points. DeMar DeRozan has to step up in scoring as he was limited to two points on 0-for-6 shooting. Andre Drummond, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White tallied 21 points together to help Vucevic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his dominance with 38 points already to go 12 rebounds and four assists in three quarters. He dragged the Milwaukee Bucks to an 82-72 lead with still a quarter left to play.

Chicago, meanwhile, leaned on balanced scoring with Vucevic still leading them with 17 points. DeMar DeRozan found some rhythm and put up 12 in the third quarter. The Bulls will have to step up big on both ends to try and rally to victory.

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jae Crowder310200
Giannis Antetokounmpo2384001
Brook Lopez930000
Damian Lillard1225001
Malik Beasley340001
Danilo Gallinari010000
Bobby Portis851110
Patrick Beverley012000
Pat Connaughton010010

Chicago Bulls game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeMar DeRozan227010
Nikola Vucevic1531000
Coby White740002
Alex Caruso521000
Ayo Dosunmu732001
Terry Taylor110000
Julian Phillips000000
Onuralp Bitim031000
Andre Drummond750013
Jevon Carter000000

