Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for March 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Chicago Bulls for the fourth and final time this season on Friday. Milwaukee, which won 133-129 in overtime on Dec. 11, will be looking to decisively win the head-to-head matchup between the two teams. The Bucks will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set when they visit Chicago.

The Bulls may be well-rested but they’re undermanned. A handful of their key players will be inactive when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Despite the injury-riddled lineup, DeMar DeRozan and his teammates will try to keep their opponents from another win against them.

Besides playing the back end of two consecutive games, Milwaukee will also likely be without Khris Middleton. Doc Rivers said that the former All-Star will meet them in Windy City but the forward is not suiting up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls injury reports for March 1, 2024

Out of the two teams, it is the Bulls who will have serious issues regarding injuries. They have missed several key players over the past few months. Their absences will play a big role in the outcome of Friday’s matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 1

Khris Middleton has not played for the Bucks since Feb. 6 due to a left ankle sprain. When the Bucks are on the road, he has mostly remained in Milwaukee for rest and recovery. He could meet with the team on Friday in Chicago but he is expected to be on the sidelines still.

Expand Tweet

Player Status Injury Khris Middleton Out Left ankle sprain

Chicago Bulls injury report for March 1

Unlike the Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Bulls have a lengthy injury report. Lonzo Ball has not seen action this season as he is recovering from a left knee surgery. Torrey Craig (knee), Zach LaVine (midfoot) and Patrick Williams (midfoot) are also inactive due to different injuries.

Expand Tweet

Alex Caruso has been ruled questionable as he is dealing with a right hamstring strain. Chicago’s defensive ace sat out the Bulls’ 132-123 overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He reportedly has not practiced with the team so his status is iffy.

Player Status Injury Lonzo Ball Out Left knee surgery Alex Caruso Questionable Right hamstring strain Torrey Craig Out Right knee sprain Zach LaVine Out Right midfoot surgery Patrick Williams Out Left midfoot edema

How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls game?

The Bulls will host the Bucks at the United Center on Friday starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. Tickets at Vivid Seats go for as low as $48. ESPN will air the game on national TV while NBC Sports Chicago and WMLW The M are the local networks that will cover the same. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.