Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers this Wednesday to try and win their 31st game of the ongoing NBA season. At the same time, the Cavaliers, standing one spot below the Bucks in the Eastern Conference, may snatch the game.

It has been a thrilling season for both teams, readying themselves to clash in Ohio. Milwaukee, after a poor start, has gotten its groove back and now stands fourth in the East. Another win could propel them to third spot and another loss to fifth.

The Bucks' strength has been in their well-balanced defense and offense. Mike Buldenholzer has coded into his squad the necessity of dominating both ends of the court on every given night. Due to this, their current defensive rating of 108.4 and offensive rating of 112.2 has been ranked seventh in the league.

Dalton Sell @sell_dalton Want to know something crazy? Giannis’ fourth quarter ranks:



• 2nd in total points (Trails DeRozan by 1 point)



• 3rd in rebounds



• 18th in assists



• 10th in blocks



He’s 34th in minutes played. Want to know something crazy? Giannis’ fourth quarter ranks:• 2nd in total points (Trails DeRozan by 1 point)• 3rd in rebounds• 18th in assists • 10th in blocksHe’s 34th in minutes played. https://t.co/7xsfdSvVbL

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have been the most surprising this entire season. Despite the lack of an All-Star caliber player, they have not only dominated their conference and ensured a spot amongst the top six, but also have the ninth best record in the entire league.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Grayson Allen will serve his one-game suspension this Saturday and remain sidelined while the Bucks clash with the Cavs. The flagrant foul that led to Allen's suspension also led to Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls suffering a broken wrist. All things considered, Allen's actions cost him one game but will end up costing Caruso six to eight weeks.

In addition to #7, Milwaukee will head to Cleveland without Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, and Lindell Wigginton. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probable after being sidelined in the previous game.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Knee Grayson Allen Out League suspension Brook Lopez Out Back Wesley Matthews Out Contusion Lindell Wigginton Out Health & Safety protocol

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers will head into Wednesday's game with three of their players sidelined and one questionable. Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ricky Rubio will not dress up for the upcoming game. While Rubio and Sexton are out for the season, Markkanen is expected to return soon.

Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen, the second-best scorer on the Cavs' roster, has been marked as questionable and may or may not play depending on his status leading up to the game.

Player Name Status Reason Jarrett Allen Questionable Illness Lauri Markkanen Out Ankle Collin Sexton Out Knee Ricky Rubio Out ACL

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and George Hill will be Milwaukee's starting guards in the upcoming game. Donte DiVincenzo, an able defender who has been inconsistent on the offense this season, may see more minutes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo will most likely retake his spot as the team's primary power forward and play alongside Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis upfront. The Greek Freak is averaging 28.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game and is one of the frontrunners in the MVP race.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland will utilize Darius Garland, who is on a career-best scoring, shooting and assisting roll, on its backcourt. Garland is averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He will play alongside Isaac Okoro. Meanwhile, the Cavs frontcourt will feature Ed Davis, Evan Mobley and Dean Wade.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Darius Garland ties LeBron’s streak with 10 assists in 5 straight games by any Cavaliers over the last 10 seasons, via @ESPNStatsInfo Darius Garland ties LeBron’s streak with 10 assists in 5 straight games by any Cavaliers over the last 10 seasons, via @ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/Rrh7Vqj5tn

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - George Hill | Small Foward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Dean Wade | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Ed Davis.

Edited by Arnav