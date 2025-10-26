Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (October 26) | 2025-26 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of nine NBA games scheduled on Sunday. For both the Bucks and the Cavaliers, this will be the third game of the 2025-26 regular season.

Heading into this game, the Bucks are undefeated, having secured victories over the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors. On the other hand, the Cavs went 1-1 against the New York-based teams, as they dropped their opening-night matchup to the Knicks and won two days later against the Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Bucks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Andre Jackson Jr. 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4:23 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 14 4 5 0 1 1 0 16:06 5-8 0-0 4-4 -3 Gary Trent Jr. 5 0 2 0 0 0 3 14:09 2-6 1-4 0-0 -13 Myles Turner 6 1 1 1 0 1 0 13:39 2-3 1-2 1-2 +1 Ryan Rollins 6 1 4 0 0 1 3 13:49 2-4 1-2 1-1 0 AJ Green 12 1 0 0 0 1 2 12:54 3-4 2-3 4-5 0 Taurean Prince 3 3 1 2 0 0 2 14:24 1-3 1-1 0-0 -6 Amir Coffey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7:49 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Bobby Portis 8 2 0 0 0 2 2 10:19 3-7 2-3 0-0 -10 Mark Sears 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4:32 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Jericho Sims 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 7:56 1-1 0-0 0-0 -6

Cavaliers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Larry Nance Jr. 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 8:02 2-2 1-1 0-0 +11 Evan Mobley 8 3 3 1 1 2 2 17:46 3-9 0-3 2-2 +4 De'Andre Hunter 7 3 0 0 0 0 3 10:21 3-4 0-1 1-2 +1 Jarrett Allen 8 6 1 0 0 1 0 15:16 3-4 0-0 2-2 +9 Sam Merrill 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 15:21 4-6 3-5 3-3 +4 Donovan Mitchell 8 2 3 0 0 1 0 15:12 2-9 0-5 4-5 +4 Dean Wade 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 12:34 1-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Jaylon Tyson 5 0 1 0 0 0 3 7:59 2-3 1-1 0-0 +3 Lonzo Ball 6 1 4 1 0 2 0 8:50 2-3 1-2 1-3 +5 Craig Porter Jr. 2 2 1 2 0 1 1 8:39 1-1 0-0 0-0 +5

