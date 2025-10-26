  • home icon
  Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (October 26) | 2025-26 NBA season

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (October 26) | 2025-26 NBA season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 27, 2025 00:17 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of nine NBA games scheduled on Sunday. For both the Bucks and the Cavaliers, this will be the third game of the 2025-26 regular season.

Heading into this game, the Bucks are undefeated, having secured victories over the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors. On the other hand, the Cavs went 1-1 against the New York-based teams, as they dropped their opening-night matchup to the Knicks and won two days later against the Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Bucks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Andre Jackson Jr.00010004:230-00-00-0+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo1445011016:065-80-04-4-3
Gary Trent Jr.502000314:092-61-40-0-13
Myles Turner611101013:392-31-21-2+1
Ryan Rollins614001313:492-41-21-10
AJ Green1210001212:543-42-34-50
Taurean Prince331200214:241-31-10-0-6
Amir Coffey00000007:490-00-00-0-4
Bobby Portis820002210:193-72-30-0-10
Mark Sears0 0 000104:320-00-00-0-6
Jericho Sims2 0 001007:561-10-00-0-6
Cavaliers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Larry Nance Jr.52110018:022-21-10-0+11
Evan Mobley833112217:463-90-32-2+4
De'Andre Hunter730000310:213-40-11-2+1
Jarrett Allen861001015:163-40-02-2+9
Sam Merrill1410000215:214-63-53-3+4
Donovan Mitchell823001015:122-90-54-5+4
Dean Wade210000012:341-20-10-0-1
Jaylon Tyson50 100037:592-31-10-0+3
Lonzo Ball61410208:502-31-21-3+5
Craig Porter Jr.22120118:391-10-00-0+5
Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
