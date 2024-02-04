Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 3, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks marquee game on Saturday (Feb. 3) did not disappoint. The two teams, led by their global superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, combined to put on an offensive clinic and scored 88 points.
The Bucks were able to pull themselves out of the double-digit deficit in the first half, going down by as many as 25 points. They rallied to finish the first half on a 15-0 run to finish the second quarter with 40-21.
The Mavericks, ranked 24th in defense with 118.6 coming into the game, gave up 69 points in the second half after conceding 60 points in the first.
Damian Lillard ended the game with 30 points, playing the perfect co-star to Antentokounmpo as they finished their second-biggest comeback since Portland Trail Blazers by 26 points, and finally won a game under Doc Rivers after losing back-to-back since his hiring.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks match player stats
Milwaukee Bucks player stats
Giannis Antentokounmpo continued to play like an MVP, going toe-to-toe with Luka Doncic in scoring with a game-high 48 points, followed by Damian Lillard's efficient shooting night going 10-11. Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley combined for a +49 net rating.
Dallas Mavericks player stats
The Mavericks saw Doncic's 10th 40-point game of the season, along with nine rebounds and 11 assists. With multiple injuries, including Kyrie Irving's thumb woe, coach Jason Kidd played eight players. Only five players played for over 30 minutes, with Grant Williams being the only starter to play 23 minutes.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks match player ratings
Milwaukee Bucks match player ratings
All the Bucks starters except Robin Lopez, who only played four minutes, had a net positive rating. However, the bench, except AJ Green, had a poor net rating.
Here's the entire list of advanced statistics for the Bucks players against the Dallas Mavericks:
Giannis Antentokounmpo: 126.4 OFFRTG, 109.9 DEFRTG = 16.5 NETRTG
Damian Lillard: 127.7 OFFRTG, 107.1 DEFRTG = 20.6 NETRTG
Khris Middleton: 129.4 OFFRTG, 100.0 DEFRTG = 29.4 NETRTG
Bobby Portis: 109.1 OFFRTG, 110.3 DEFRTG = -1.2 NETRTG
Jae Crowder: 81.3 OFFRTG, 114.0 DEFRTG = -32.8 NETRTG
AJ Green: 200.0 OFFRTG, 85.7 DEFRTG = 114.3 NETRTG
Cameron Payne: 95.8 OFFRTG, 112.5 DEFRTG = -16.7 NETRTG
Dallas Mavericks match player ratings
The Mavericks' player ratings were lopsided, especially for the starters except for Grant Williams, who played the least minutes out of all. Tim Hardaway also played the most minutes off the bench to have his rating fall below the average.
Derrick Jones JR.: 113.0 OFFRTG, 130.3 DEFRTG = -17.3 NETRTG
Maxi Kleber: 116.2 OFFRTG, 135.1 DEFRTG = -18.9 NETRTG
Grant Williams: 125.0 OFFRTG, 106.1 DEFRTG = 18.9 NETRTG
Luka Doncic: 111.6 OFFRTG, 124.2 DEFRTG = -12.6 NETRTG
Tim Hardaway JR. : 104.7 OFFRTG, 112.9 DEFRTG = -8.3 NETRTG
Josh Green: 102.4 OFFRTG, 136.9 DEFRTG = -34.9 NETRTG
Dwight Poweel: 102.3 OFFRTG, 88.9 DEFRTG = 13.4 NETRTG
