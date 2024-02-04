Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 3, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks marquee game on Saturday (Feb. 3) did not disappoint. The two teams, led by their global superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, combined to put on an offensive clinic and scored 88 points.

The Bucks were able to pull themselves out of the double-digit deficit in the first half, going down by as many as 25 points. They rallied to finish the first half on a 15-0 run to finish the second quarter with 40-21.

The Mavericks, ranked 24th in defense with 118.6 coming into the game, gave up 69 points in the second half after conceding 60 points in the first.

Damian Lillard ended the game with 30 points, playing the perfect co-star to Antentokounmpo as they finished their second-biggest comeback since Portland Trail Blazers by 26 points, and finally won a game under Doc Rivers after losing back-to-back since his hiring.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks match player stats

Milwaukee Bucks player stats

Giannis Antentokounmpo continued to play like an MVP, going toe-to-toe with Luka Doncic in scoring with a game-high 48 points, followed by Damian Lillard's efficient shooting night going 10-11. Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley combined for a +49 net rating.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 48 6 10 5 1 1 20-28 2-5 6-10 +15 Khris Midddleton 13 3 8 1 0 2 5-15 1-4 2-2 +24 Damian Lillard 30 3 8 0 1 6 10-11 5-5 5-6 +16 Malik Beasley 9 7 0 2 0 1 3-9 3-8 0-2 +25 Robin Lopez 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Bobby Portis 12 10 2 1 0 0 4-10 0-3 4-5 -3 Jae Crowder 8 2 2 2 0 0 4-6 0-1 0-0 -18 Pat Connaughton 2 3 1 1 0 0 1-6 0-3 0-0 -10 Cameron Payne 0 2 3 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 AJ Green 5 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 +16

Dallas Mavericks player stats

The Mavericks saw Doncic's 10th 40-point game of the season, along with nine rebounds and 11 assists. With multiple injuries, including Kyrie Irving's thumb woe, coach Jason Kidd played eight players. Only five players played for over 30 minutes, with Grant Williams being the only starter to play 23 minutes.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Luka Doncic 40 9 11 1 0 9 13-26 4-12 10-11 -12 Josh Green 20 9 3 1 0 3 7-12 4-8 2-2 -29 Derrick Jones Jr. 8 4 1 2 0 1 3-6 0-0 2-3 -12 Maxi Kleber 21 3 2 2 0 2 8-11 4-7 1-1 -14 Grant Williams 2 5 1 1 0 4 1-6 0-2 0-0 +13 Tim Hardaway Jr. 18 2 2 2 0 1 6-15 4-8 2-2 -6 Dwight Powell 4 8 2 2 2 1 1-1 0-0 2-2 +4 Jaden Hardy 4 2 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-2 2-2 -4

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks match player ratings

Milwaukee Bucks match player ratings

All the Bucks starters except Robin Lopez, who only played four minutes, had a net positive rating. However, the bench, except AJ Green, had a poor net rating.

Here's the entire list of advanced statistics for the Bucks players against the Dallas Mavericks:

Giannis Antentokounmpo: 126.4 OFFRTG, 109.9 DEFRTG = 16.5 NETRTG

Damian Lillard: 127.7 OFFRTG, 107.1 DEFRTG = 20.6 NETRTG

Khris Middleton: 129.4 OFFRTG, 100.0 DEFRTG = 29.4 NETRTG

Bobby Portis: 109.1 OFFRTG, 110.3 DEFRTG = -1.2 NETRTG

Jae Crowder: 81.3 OFFRTG, 114.0 DEFRTG = -32.8 NETRTG

AJ Green: 200.0 OFFRTG, 85.7 DEFRTG = 114.3 NETRTG

Cameron Payne: 95.8 OFFRTG, 112.5 DEFRTG = -16.7 NETRTG

Dallas Mavericks match player ratings

The Mavericks' player ratings were lopsided, especially for the starters except for Grant Williams, who played the least minutes out of all. Tim Hardaway also played the most minutes off the bench to have his rating fall below the average.

Derrick Jones JR.: 113.0 OFFRTG, 130.3 DEFRTG = -17.3 NETRTG

Maxi Kleber: 116.2 OFFRTG, 135.1 DEFRTG = -18.9 NETRTG

Grant Williams: 125.0 OFFRTG, 106.1 DEFRTG = 18.9 NETRTG

Luka Doncic: 111.6 OFFRTG, 124.2 DEFRTG = -12.6 NETRTG

Tim Hardaway JR. : 104.7 OFFRTG, 112.9 DEFRTG = -8.3 NETRTG

Josh Green: 102.4 OFFRTG, 136.9 DEFRTG = -34.9 NETRTG

Dwight Poweel: 102.3 OFFRTG, 88.9 DEFRTG = 13.4 NETRTG

