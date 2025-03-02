  • home icon
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:27 GMT
The Milwaukee Bucks versus Dallas Mavericks matchup on Saturday has playoff implications on the line. The Bucks (33-25) are trying to firmly entrench themselves in the Eastern Conference's top four, while the Mavericks (32-28) are looking to get out of the play-in scenario and secure an outright playoff spot.

Both teams are also refining their new-look rosters after an eventful trade deadline. On the one hand, Milwaukee is out to get plenty of reps for new piece Kyle Kuzma as he finds his place in the offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, Dallas is in its post-Luka Doncic era, though their prized acquisition Anthony Davis remains out of action.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score

Bucks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kyle Kuzma61100108:392-31-21-2-4
Giannis Antetokounmpo73101008:311-40-15-6-5
Brook Lopez33201008:451-31-20-0-7
Damian Lillard431002010:021-40-32-2-5
Taurean Prince02001006:570-20-20-0-2
AJ Green30000123:160-00-03-3-5
Gary Trent Jr.20000003:161-10-00-0-5
Kevin Porter Jr.0 0 000000:110-00-00-0-2
Jericho Sims0 2 100001:280-00-00-00
Mavericks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Klay Thompson50110006:572-41-20-0+2
P.J. Washington Jr.22000106:571-30-10-0+2
Moses Brown23000026:571-20-00-0+2
Kyrie Irving100200008:454-72-40-0+7
Max Christie31210018:311-21-20-0+5
Dante Exum20000014:100-10-02-2+3
Naji Marshall21010004:101-10-00-0+3
Dwight Powell2 1 300014:101-10-00-1+3
Spencer Dinwiddie4 0 000002:362-20-00-00
Jaden Hardy2 0 000012:221-10-00-0-2

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
