Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks versus Dallas Mavericks matchup on Saturday has playoff implications on the line. The Bucks (33-25) are trying to firmly entrench themselves in the Eastern Conference's top four, while the Mavericks (32-28) are looking to get out of the play-in scenario and secure an outright playoff spot.
Both teams are also refining their new-look rosters after an eventful trade deadline. On the one hand, Milwaukee is out to get plenty of reps for new piece Kyle Kuzma as he finds his place in the offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, Dallas is in its post-Luka Doncic era, though their prized acquisition Anthony Davis remains out of action.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score
Bucks
Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.