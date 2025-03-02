Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks versus Dallas Mavericks matchup on Saturday has playoff implications on the line. The Bucks (33-25) are trying to firmly entrench themselves in the Eastern Conference's top four, while the Mavericks (32-28) are looking to get out of the play-in scenario and secure an outright playoff spot.

Both teams are also refining their new-look rosters after an eventful trade deadline. On the one hand, Milwaukee is out to get plenty of reps for new piece Kyle Kuzma as he finds his place in the offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, Dallas is in its post-Luka Doncic era, though their prized acquisition Anthony Davis remains out of action.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score

Bucks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kyle Kuzma 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 8:39 2-3 1-2 1-2 -4 Giannis Antetokounmpo 7 3 1 0 1 0 0 8:31 1-4 0-1 5-6 -5 Brook Lopez 3 3 2 0 1 0 0 8:45 1-3 1-2 0-0 -7 Damian Lillard 4 3 1 0 0 2 0 10:02 1-4 0-3 2-2 -5 Taurean Prince 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 6:57 0-2 0-2 0-0 -2 AJ Green 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 3:16 0-0 0-0 3-3 -5 Gary Trent Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:16 1-1 0-0 0-0 -5 Kevin Porter Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:11 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Jericho Sims 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1:28 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

Mavericks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Klay Thompson 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 6:57 2-4 1-2 0-0 +2 P.J. Washington Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 6:57 1-3 0-1 0-0 +2 Moses Brown 2 3 0 0 0 0 2 6:57 1-2 0-0 0-0 +2 Kyrie Irving 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 8:45 4-7 2-4 0-0 +7 Max Christie 3 1 2 1 0 0 1 8:31 1-2 1-2 0-0 +5 Dante Exum 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 4:10 0-1 0-0 2-2 +3 Naji Marshall 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 4:10 1-1 0-0 0-0 +3 Dwight Powell 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 4:10 1-1 0-0 0-1 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2:36 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 Jaden Hardy 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2:22 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2

