Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for January 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets will face off for the first of two meetings on Monday. Over the last three seasons, the two teams have a 3-3 record against each other. The next encounter promises to be another close matchup between the two title-contending powerhouses.

The Nuggets are coming off a 111-105 win on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers that didn’t have Joel Embiid in the lineup. The defending champs didn't have their best game versus the Embiid-less 76ers so they will have to step up against the in-form Bucks. Denver will be trying to get another victory at the expense of another legit title contender when it hosts Milwaukee.

“The Greek Freak” is dealing with a non-covid-related illness but the Bucks expect him to play. Antetokoumpo’s presence will be key as he is putting on another MVP-level season. Unless he is limited, fans can expect another toe-to-toe battle between him and Denver’s NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets injury reports for January 29, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Jan. 29

Only Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the Milwaukee Bucks’ injury report. As mentioned, he is feeling a little bit under the weather. He is listed as probable but is likely to be ready for tip-off.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Non-Covid-related illness

Denver Nuggets injury report for Jan. 29

Vlatko Cancar, who hasn’t played a game for the Denver Nuggets this season, remains out as he recovers from left knee surgery. Rookie Julian Strawther is questionable because of a right knee contusion/sprain.

Player Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Left knee surgery recovery Julian Strawther Out Right knee contusion/sprain

Denver Nuggets Injury Report: When will Cancar Vlatko and Julian Strawther return?

Vlatko Cancar tore his ACL while playing for Slovenia against Greece. He underwent a knee operation in the offseason and is expected to miss Denver’s 2023-24 campaign. Vlatko had a hard time cracking the rotation last season so his absence has not significantly affected Nuggets coach Mike Malone’s rotation.

Meanwhile, Julian Strawther will miss his 12th consecutive game due to a sprained knee. The Nuggets have not given a definite timeline for his return. Denver will likely give an update once he starts on-court activities.

How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets game?

The Nuggets will host the Bucks at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday. Tickets at Vivid Seats sell for as low as $52. Tip-off is at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be covered locally by Altitude and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

