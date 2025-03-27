  • home icon
  Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score for Mar. 26, 2025

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score for Mar. 26, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Mar 27, 2025
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score for Mar. 26. [photo: Imag]

The road-weary Milwaukee Bucks took on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in Mile High City. Milwaukee, 2-2 in its current five-game road trip, hoped to finish the stretch with a win. The Bucks headed into the game without Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) and Damian Lillard (calf).

With Nikola Jokic back from a multi-game absence, the Nuggets got off to a fast start. Denver's 7-for-11 shooting from deep in the first quarter pushed them to a 38-27 advantage.

The second quarter was a seesaw battle in the first six minutes before the Bucks surged to end the period. Milwaukee shot 6-for-12 behind the arc to trail by 67-64 at halftime. Brook Lopez led the visitors with 20 points and four rebounds in the first half.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince10
Kyle Kuzma2
Brook Lopez20
Gary Trent Jr.7
Kevin Porter Jr.8
Pat Connaughton2
AJ Green9
Ryan Rollins6
Pete Nance----------
Chris Livingston----------
Tyler Smith----------
Stanley Umude- - --------
Jamaree Bouyea- - --------
Andre Jackson Jr.- - --------
Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon301
Michael Porter Jr.2041
Nikola Jokic1954
Jamal Murray323
Christian Braun1053
Peyton Watson631
Spencer Jones000
DeAndre Jordan011
Russell Westbrook514
Jalen Pickett100
Zeke Nnaji-----------
Hunter Tyson----------
Dario Saric----------
Vlatko Cancar- - --------
Trey Alexander- - --------
Edited by Michael Macasero
