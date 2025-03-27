Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score for Mar. 26, 2025

The road-weary Milwaukee Bucks took on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in Mile High City. Milwaukee, 2-2 in its current five-game road trip, hoped to finish the stretch with a win. The Bucks headed into the game without Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) and Damian Lillard (calf).

With Nikola Jokic back from a multi-game absence, the Nuggets got off to a fast start. Denver's 7-for-11 shooting from deep in the first quarter pushed them to a 38-27 advantage.

The second quarter was a seesaw battle in the first six minutes before the Bucks surged to end the period. Milwaukee shot 6-for-12 behind the arc to trail by 67-64 at halftime. Brook Lopez led the visitors with 20 points and four rebounds in the first half.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taurean Prince 10 Kyle Kuzma 2 Brook Lopez 20 Gary Trent Jr. 7 Kevin Porter Jr. 8 Pat Connaughton 2 AJ Green 9 Ryan Rollins 6 Pete Nance - - - - - - - - - - Chris Livingston - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Smith - - - - - - - - - - Stanley Umude - - - - - - - - - - Jamaree Bouyea - - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 3 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 20 4 1 Nikola Jokic 19 5 4 Jamal Murray 3 2 3 Christian Braun 10 5 3 Peyton Watson 6 3 1 Spencer Jones 0 0 0 DeAndre Jordan 0 1 1 Russell Westbrook 5 1 4 Jalen Pickett 1 0 0 Zeke Nnaji - - - - - - - -- - - Hunter Tyson - - - - - - - - - - Dario Saric - - - - - - - - - - Vlatko Cancar - - - - - - - - - - Trey Alexander - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow

