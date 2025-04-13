Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

  • home icon
By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Apr 13, 2025 11:14 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
The Milwaukee Bucks, in the regular season finale, welcome the Detroit Pistons to the Fiserv Forum on Sunday. The game pits the Bucks (47-34), who are fifth in the Eastern Conference, against the Pistons (44-37), sitting a place below them in sixth.

Milwaukee is ending the regular season on a high, having won their last seven consecutive games. The last time the Bucks tested defeat was the 145-124 home loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 30, the last of a four-game losing run.

Their last game was a 125-119 away win against today's visitors on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists, while Pistons Cade Cunningham finished with 36 points, six rebounds and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Detroit is one of the 2024-25 success stories, having booked a place in the postseason after being the worst team last season. However, they have been inconsistent as of late, losing three of their last five matchups.

Their last win came in a 115-106 home win against the New York Knicks on Thursday (Apr. 10). Cunningham led the the chart with 36 points, two rebounds and eight assists.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for April 13

The Bucks have an extensive injury list for the Pistons game. Most notable is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as doubtful as a result of a left shoulder tendinopathy injury.

The Bucks' complete injury report:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: Doubtful - Left Shoulder; Tendinopathy
  • AJ Green: Doubtful - Right Shoulder; AC Joint Sprain
  • Kyle Kuzma: Probable - Right Ankle; Injury Management
  • Damian Lillard: Out - Right Calf; Deep Vein Thrombosis
  • Brook Lopez: Out - Rest
  • Kevin Porter Jr.: Doubtful - Right Wrist; Sprain
  • Bobby Portis: Out - Rest
  • Taurean Prince: Doubtful - Right Knee; Patella Tendinopathy
  • Ryan Rollins: Probable - Left Shoulder; Injury Management
  • Jericho Sims: Out - Right Thumb; UCL Sprain
  • Gary Trent Jr.: Doubtful - Right Knee; Contusion
Detroit Pistons injury report for April 13

The Pistons have a couple of players listed on their injury report. The most notable name is Cade Cunningham, listed as probable due to a left knee patellar tendinopathy injury.

The Pistons' complete injury report:

  • Cade Cunningham: Probable - Left Knee; Patellar Tendinopathy
  • Jaden Ivey: Out - Left Fibula; Fracture
  • Isaiah Stewart: Out - Right Knee; Inflammation
  • Ausar Thompson: Out - Left Knee; Patellar Tendinopathy

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for April 13

The Milwaukee Bucks are projected to go with the following lineup against the Pistons: Jamaree Bouyea (point guard), Andre Jackson Jr. (shooting guard), Pat Connaughton (small forward), Kyle Kuzma (power forward) and Pete Nance (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Ryan RollinsTaurean PrinceKyle KuzmaGiannis AntetokounmpoBrook Lopez
Kevin Porter Jr.AJ GreenGary Trent Jr.Bobby PortisBobby Portis
Jamaree BouyeaGary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr.Kyle KuzmaGiannis Antetokounmpo
AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Taurean PrincePete Lance
Andre Jackson Jr. Kevin Porter Jr. Pat ConnaughtonPat ConnaughtonChris Livingston
Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart for April 13

The Detroit Pistons are projected to go with the following starting five against the Bucks: Dennis Schroder (point guard), Tim Hardaway Jr. (shooting guard), Ronald Holland II (small forward), Tobias Harris (power forward) and Jalen Duren (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Pistons' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Cade CunninghamTim Hardaway Jr.Ausar ThompsonTobias HarrisJalen Duren
Dennis SchroderMalik BeasleyRonald Holland IISimone FontecchioIsaiah Stewart
Marcus SasserMarcus Sasser Tim Hardaway Jr. Lindy Waters IIIPaul Reed
Daniss JenkinsDennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ausar ThompsonTolu Smith
Jaden IveyLindy Waters III Simone Fontecchio Ronald Holland II-

The matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET and is broadcast live on ESPN, FDSWI and FDSDET. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

