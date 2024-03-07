Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores March 6, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks started a four-game West Coast swing with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Milwaukee could sweep the season series versus the Dubs if they win again tonight. The return of Giannis Antetokokounmpo, who didn't play on Monday against the LA Clippers, bolstered the Bucks' chance of winning the game.

Antetokounmpo and Curry dueled in the first quarter. Both came out of the gates sizzling hot in leading their respective teams. Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis joined them late in the said period.

Golden State, however, received contributions from across its roster outside of Curry. The Warriors' bench already had 14 points led by by Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney. Curry and his teammates led 40-32 after the first 12 minutes passed.

The Golden State Warriors' 3-point shooting was the biggest difference in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks. They hit 12-of-18 attempts from behind the arc. When they are that hot from deep, they're almost impossible to beat.

Bobby Portis top scored for the Bucks with 18 first half points while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 23 points. The rest of the roster have to step up as the Warriors dominated them 78-58 leading into the halftime break.

The Milwaukee Bucks silenced the Golden State Warriors' guns in the third quarter. After giving up an average of 39.5 points in the first two quarters, Milwaukee limited the Dubs to only 15 in the third period. Golden State still led 93-81 to start the fourth quarter.

A 9-0 start to the fourth quarter seemed to deflate the Bucks' energy and hope of a comeback victory. Golden State executed their plan on both ends with efficiency to keep the visitors at bay. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis gave his teama lift when they it needed a spark.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jae Crowder 2 4 1 0 0 0 Giannis Antetokounmpo 12 1 2 0 1 0 Brook Lopez 5 2 0 0 0 0 Damian Lillard 11 0 4 0 1 1 Malik Beasley 2 1 1 1 0 1 Danilo Gallinari 0 0 0 1 0 1 Bobby Portis 18 3 1 0 0 2 Patrick Beverley 2 3 0 1 1 2 Pat Connaughton 6 1 3 0 1 0

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 4 2 3 0 1 0 Jonathan Kuminga 16 2 2 1 0 0 Andrew Wiggins 3 1 1 1 0 1 Steph Curry 17 6 3 0 0 2 Brandin Podziemski 5 3 3 0 1 1 Kevon Looney 4 1 1 0 0 0 Trayce Jackson-Davis 4 2 0 0 0 0 Chris Paul 6 0 6 2 0 1 Klay Thompson 10 2 3 0 0 0 Gary Payton II 9 2 0 0 1 0 Moses Moody 0 0 0 0 0 0

Steph Curry went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers tonight in the first half of the Bucks-Warriors game. Chris Paul and Klay Thompson combined to hit 4-for-6 of their attempts from deep.

Damian Lillard took three 3-pointers and made two of them. Giannis Antetokounmopo, meanwhile, was 1-for-3 in the first half.