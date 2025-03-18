Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 18 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Golden State Warriors will host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center on Tuesday. This will be the second season meeting this season between these teams. The Warriors last faced the Bucks on Feb. 10 and managed a 125-111 win. Steph Curry led the team, recording 38 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in that one.

Jimmy Butler was also key, putting up 20 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Meanwhile, the Bucks were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and hung their hopes on Damian Lillard. Lillard did well, recording 38 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Kyle Kuzma also had a good game, adding 21 points and 6 rebounds.

Unfortunately, the Bucks’ bench let them down, shooting a collective 34% from the field. With Antetokounmpo back in the lineup, Tuesday’s game might play out differently. It will be interesting to see what the the two teams have in store for us.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for March 18

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks don’t have a lot of injuries to worry about tonight, as most of their key players areavailable. Bobby Portis (league suspension) and Jericho Sims (right thumb) are the only players absent from the team sheet. Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella), Damian Lillard (groin) and Gary Trent Jr. (left patella) are all listed as probable.

Golden State Warriors injury report

Meanwhile, the Warriors are yet to submit their injury report for Tuesday’s match. However, since they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back there likely won’t be many changes. Brandin Podziemski (back) was the only player who missed the Dubs’ game against the Nuggets and could be back in the lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 18

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth charts

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to start Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Pat Connaughton Pete Nance Ryan Rollins Andre Jackson Jr.

Tyler Smith Chris Livingston

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth charts

The Warriors are expected to start Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Stephen Curry Buddy Hield Moses Moody Jimmy Butler III Draymond Green Pat Spencer Gary Payton II Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos Quinten Post Taran Armstrong





Kevon Looney

