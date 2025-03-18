Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors will meet in San Francisco on Tuesday, with both teams looking to cement their place in the playoffs.

The Warriors (39-29) have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA of late, winning 12 of their last 14 games, but a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday means they are still at risk of dropping into the play-in spots. The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers are right behind them and remain in contention for automatic playoff qualification.

Milwaukee (38-29) sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings but will be keeping an eye on the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, who are hot on their heels. The Bucks and Pacers have identical records and Doc Rivers' team holds a slender one-game lead over the surging Pistons.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center on Tuesday, Mar. 18. The game is set to tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. PST).

Fans will be able to watch the game on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI. The game will also be available on stream on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (-165), Warriors (+140)

Spread: Bucks -3.5 (-105), Warriors +3.5 (-115)

Total (Over/Under): Over 230.5 (-115), Under 230.5 (-105)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip-off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors preview

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard looks for a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody at Fiserv Forum. Photo Credit: Imagn

Tuesday's matchup promises to be an entertaining encounter between two of the NBA's top teams. The Warriors and Bucks have already met once this season, with Golden State edging the first game 125-111 on Feb. 10. On that occasion, Steph Curry steered the offense with 38 points and four assists.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to gain some ground on the Pacers and Pistons to solidify their fourth-place position. With a 38-29 record, the Bucks trail the third-place New York Knicks by five games and the Boston Celtics by 10.5 games.

The arrival of veteran coach Doc Rivers has helped Milwaukee steady the ship. The team recovered from a 2-8 start to the campaign and an 8-1 run between mid-February and March helped propel them up the standings. Milwaukee has won six of its last 10 games and is coming off a 121-105 loss to the OKC Thunder on Sunday night.

Doc Rivers has relied heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to carry their offense, with the two All-Stars combining for an average of 55.5 points per game.

Giannis was one of the early-season favorites for the MVP award, and continues to put up staggering numbers. The Greek star is averaging a double-double with 30.4 ppg and 12.1 rpg.

A series of trades and injuries have forced coach Steve Kerr to rotate his lineup and the Golden State Warriors have been streaky over the 2024-25 campaign. After winning 12 of their first 15 games, they stumbled to a 25-26 record. A strong February saw them move up in the standings and they are currently sixth in the conference with a 39-29 record.

Golden State was riding a seven-game win streak going into Monday's game against the Nuggets. They have been extremely difficult to beat over the last month, winning 12 of their last 14 games. At home, the Warriors have a 21-14 record.

Curry remains the key figure for a Warriors team that is averaging 113.4 ppg. The two-time MVP is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals. He leads the roster in points and assists.

One factor that has to be taken into consideration is that the Warriors faced the Nuggets on Monday evening and will have limited rest coming into this game. Curry played 36 minutes and Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler were both on the court for 33 minutes each.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Photo Credit: Imagn

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in solid form with the 6-foot-11 forward/center leading the team in scoring and rebounds in all three of their previous games. He finished with a triple-double in their last outing against the Thunder, logging 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Antetokounmpo's point total is set at 27.5, which seems high. He has recorded more than 27 points just once in his last four outings. Expect him to finish with less than 28 points.

Steph Curry will need to be at his best if the Warriors hope to bounce back against a stacked Bucks roster. The point guard shot just 6-of-21 from the field against the Thunder on Monday and will be looking to bounce back in front of an energetic home crowd.

Curry's point total is set at 25.5 and he will likely go over that figure in what is expected to be a high scoring game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors prediction

With the Pacers and Pistons gaining ground, the Milwaukee Bucks come into this game desperate for a win. They have had an additional day of rest, which will be critical. Expect the Bucks to win this game by more than 3.5 points.

