  Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 26, 2025 02:20 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25. (Photo: IMAGN)
Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Milwaukee Bucks visited the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center for some NBA action on Tuesday night. The Bucks were looking to extend their winning streak to four, while the Rockets were coming off a disappointing 124-115 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Coach Doc Rivers used a starting lineup consisting of Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. For the second straight game, Rivers went with a big lineup following a 120-113 win over the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, coach Ime Udoka continued to deal with the absence of veteran point guard Fred VanVleet. Udoka's starting five were Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun. The Rockets entered the game with just three wins in their last 10 games.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score

Bucks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Taurean Prince3142010131-31-30-0-2
Giannis Antetokounmpo15640001165-100-15-64
Kyle Kuzma9200000164-41-10-1-2
Brook Lopez7420000183-70-31-10
Damian Lillard10021010184-122-50-00
Jericho Sims010010160-00-00-02
Gary Trent Jr.5100000112-40-11-2-2
Kevin Porter Jr.400201062-50-00-02
AJ Green6300002152-32-30-08
Andre Jackson Jr.000000000-00-00-00
Bobby PortisDNP
Chris LivingstonDNP
Tyler SmithDNP
Liam RobbinsDNP
Ryan RollinsDNP
Rockets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Tari Eason10200121154-62-30-02
Amen Thompson8740111194-50-00-0-1
Dillon Brooks8530001173-62-30-00
Alperen Sengun11420102175-90-01-10
Jalen Green12220022185-122-70-0-4
Jeff Green001010050-30-20-01
Jabari Smith Jr.8300010163-40-12-2-8
Jock Landale010000070-30-00-0-2
Aaron Holiday000000060-20-10-12
Cam WhitmoreDNP
Jae'Sean TateDNP
Steven AdamsDNP
Fred VanVleetDNP
Nate WilliamsDNP
Reed SheppardDNP
Note: This is the box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
