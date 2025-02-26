Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks visited the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center for some NBA action on Tuesday night. The Bucks were looking to extend their winning streak to four, while the Rockets were coming off a disappointing 124-115 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Coach Doc Rivers used a starting lineup consisting of Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. For the second straight game, Rivers went with a big lineup following a 120-113 win over the Miami Heat.
Meanwhile, coach Ime Udoka continued to deal with the absence of veteran point guard Fred VanVleet. Udoka's starting five were Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun. The Rockets entered the game with just three wins in their last 10 games.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score
Bucks
Rockets
Note: This is the box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
