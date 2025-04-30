Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box score for April 29 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 5

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 30, 2025 00:17 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score for Game 5 on Apr. 29. [photo: Imagn]

The Milwaukee Bucks looked to survive for another day when they took on the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 on Tuesday. Down 1-3 in the series, the Bucks hoped to pull off a road win without superstar Damian Lillard, who tore his left Achilles tendon two nights ago. Milwaukee could go out for the second straight year on the same stage against the same opponent with another loss.

Doc Rivers showed desperation by shuffling his starting unit. He inserted Bobby Portis for Brook Lopez and Kevin Porter Jr. for the injured Lillard. The ploy worked like a charm as Milwaukee raced to a 30-13 lead after 12 minutes.

The Pacers recovered from the surprise by sticking to their familiar balanced attack, hustle and pace. They flipped the script in the second quarter to trail by just 47-41 at halftime.

The third quarter became a seesaw battle between two teams raring to accomplish their respective goals. Indiana's execution and timely defensive stops allowed them to tie the game at 75-75 entering the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo179
Bobby Portis128
Gary Trent Jr.94
Kevin Porter Jr.113
AJ Green154
Taurean Prince01
Kyle Kuzma55
Brook Lopez20
Jericho Sims45
Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam42
Aaron Nesmith105
Myles Turner176
Andrew Nembhard124
Tyrese Haliburton124
Obi Toppin51
Jarace Walker02
Thomas Bryant00
T.J. McConnell121
Bennedict Mathurin32
Ben Sheppard01
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

bell-icon Manage notifications