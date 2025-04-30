Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box score for April 29 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks looked to survive for another day when they took on the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 on Tuesday. Down 1-3 in the series, the Bucks hoped to pull off a road win without superstar Damian Lillard, who tore his left Achilles tendon two nights ago. Milwaukee could go out for the second straight year on the same stage against the same opponent with another loss.

Doc Rivers showed desperation by shuffling his starting unit. He inserted Bobby Portis for Brook Lopez and Kevin Porter Jr. for the injured Lillard. The ploy worked like a charm as Milwaukee raced to a 30-13 lead after 12 minutes.

The Pacers recovered from the surprise by sticking to their familiar balanced attack, hustle and pace. They flipped the script in the second quarter to trail by just 47-41 at halftime.

The third quarter became a seesaw battle between two teams raring to accomplish their respective goals. Indiana's execution and timely defensive stops allowed them to tie the game at 75-75 entering the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 17 9 Bobby Portis 12 8 Gary Trent Jr. 9 4 Kevin Porter Jr. 11 3 AJ Green 15 4 Taurean Prince 0 1 Kyle Kuzma 5 5 Brook Lopez 2 0 Jericho Sims 4 5

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 4 2 Aaron Nesmith 10 5 Myles Turner 17 6 Andrew Nembhard 12 4 Tyrese Haliburton 12 4 Obi Toppin 5 1 Jarace Walker 0 2 Thomas Bryant 0 0 T.J. McConnell 12 1 Bennedict Mathurin 3 2 Ben Sheppard 0 1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

