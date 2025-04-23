Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box scores for April 22 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 2

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-115 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers lead the series 2-0.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 24 points and 11 rebounds on 8-for-16 shooting (2-for-5 from the 3-point range). Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. He shot 8-for-19, including 3-for-10 from the 3-point line. Andrew Nembhard finished with 17 points and six assists on 6-for-10 shooting (3-for-5 on 3-pointers).

Aaron Nesmith scored 16 on 5-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-5 from downtown. Myles Turner added 15 points, while Bennedict Mathurin contributed 14 off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists on 14-for-20 shooting. Bobby Portis had 28 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. He shot 11-for-19, including 6-for-11 from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard finished with 14 points (4-for-13) and seven assists on his return. Kyle Kuzma added 12 points.

On Saturday, Indiana won 117-98 in the series opener. Siakam led six Pacers in double figures with 25 points. Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, who were without Lillard.

The Pacers took care of business, winning the two games in Indianapolis. The best-of-seven series will shift to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. They will return to Indiana on April 29 for Game 5, if necessary.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box scores

Milwaukee Bucks

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kyle Kuzma 12 3 1 0 0 0 5-10 0-3 2-2 -7 Giannis Antetokounmpo 34 18 7 0 1 4 14-20 0-0 6-10 -11 Brook Lopez 8 1 1 0 4 1 3-6 2-4 0-0 -9 Taurean Prince 6 0 4 2 0 2 2-4 2-3 0-0 -13 Damian Lillard 14 3 7 0 0 2 4-13 2-8 4-5 -7 Bobby Portis 28 12 1 0 1 0 11-19 6-11 0-1 1 Gary Trent Jr. 4 1 1 1 0 1 1-4 1-3 1-1 -1 Kevin Porter Jr. 9 1 3 0 0 3 4-9 1-2 0-0 -1 Jericho Sims 0 2 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 AJ Green 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 3 Pat Connaughton DNP - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Chris Livingston DNP - - - - - - - - - Ryan Rollins DNP - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Pacers

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 16 2 2 1 0 1 5-9 4-5 0-0 10 Pascal Siakam 24 11 3 3 0 2 8-16 2-5 6-6 8 Myles Turner 15 2 1 1 2 0 6-10 1-3 2-2 7 Andrew Nembhard 17 3 6 0 0 1 6-10 3-5 2-2 10 Tyrese Haliburton 21 5 12 0 0 3 8-19 3-10 2-2 2 Obi Toppin 7 3 1 1 0 0 3-4 1-2 0-0 -4 Bennedict Mathurin 14 1 1 0 0 0 4-10 1-4 5-5 -2 T.J. McConnell 6 5 4 2 0 0 3-8 0-0 0-0 2 Jarace Walker 3 4 0 0 0 0 1-4 1-2 0-0 2 Thomas Bryant 0 2 0 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 Tony Bradley DNP - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy DNP - - - - - - - - - James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - Ben Sheppard DNP - - - - - - - - -

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

The Indiana Pacers had a 40-30 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks at the end of the opening quarter.

The Bucks outscored the Pacers 30-28 in the second period. Indiana led 68-60 at the halftime break. Tyrese Haliburton had 16 points and seven assists. Myles Turner added 11 points, while Bennedict Mathurin scored 10 off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Milwaukee. Bobby Portis added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. Damian Lillard scored 11 on 3-for-6 shooting in 18 minutes.

At the end of three quarters, the Pacers had a 99-87 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Bucks had a 13-0 run to cut the lead to two, 115-113 with less than three minutes remaining. However, Indiana responded and held on for the Game 2 victory.

