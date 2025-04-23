Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box scores for April 22 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 2

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 23, 2025 01:56 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers battled in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday (Image source: Imagn)

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-115 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers lead the series 2-0.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 24 points and 11 rebounds on 8-for-16 shooting (2-for-5 from the 3-point range). Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. He shot 8-for-19, including 3-for-10 from the 3-point line. Andrew Nembhard finished with 17 points and six assists on 6-for-10 shooting (3-for-5 on 3-pointers).

Aaron Nesmith scored 16 on 5-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-5 from downtown. Myles Turner added 15 points, while Bennedict Mathurin contributed 14 off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists on 14-for-20 shooting. Bobby Portis had 28 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. He shot 11-for-19, including 6-for-11 from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard finished with 14 points (4-for-13) and seven assists on his return. Kyle Kuzma added 12 points.

On Saturday, Indiana won 117-98 in the series opener. Siakam led six Pacers in double figures with 25 points. Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, who were without Lillard.

The Pacers took care of business, winning the two games in Indianapolis. The best-of-seven series will shift to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. They will return to Indiana on April 29 for Game 5, if necessary.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box scores

Milwaukee Bucks

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kyle Kuzma12310005-100-32-2-7
Giannis Antetokounmpo3418701414-200-06-10-11
Brook Lopez8110413-62-40-0-9
Taurean Prince6042022-42-30-0-13
Damian Lillard14370024-132-84-5-7
Bobby Portis2812101011-196-110-11
Gary Trent Jr.4111011-41-31-1-1
Kevin Porter Jr.9130034-91-20-0-1
Jericho Sims0200020-00-00-05
AJ Green0210000-20-10-03
Pat ConnaughtonDNP---------
Andre Jackson Jr.DNP---------
Chris LivingstonDNP---------
Ryan RollinsDNP---------
Indiana Pacers

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Nesmith16221015-94-50-010
Pascal Siakam241133028-162-56-68
Myles Turner15211206-101-32-27
Andrew Nembhard17360016-103-52-210
Tyrese Haliburton215120038-193-102-22
Obi Toppin7311003-41-20-0-4
Bennedict Mathurin14110004-101-45-5-2
T.J. McConnell6542003-80-00-02
Jarace Walker3400001-41-20-02
Thomas Bryant0200110-00-00-05
Tony BradleyDNP---------
Johnny FurphyDNP---------
James JohnsonDNP---------
Ben SheppardDNP---------
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

The Indiana Pacers had a 40-30 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks at the end of the opening quarter.

The Bucks outscored the Pacers 30-28 in the second period. Indiana led 68-60 at the halftime break. Tyrese Haliburton had 16 points and seven assists. Myles Turner added 11 points, while Bennedict Mathurin scored 10 off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Milwaukee. Bobby Portis added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. Damian Lillard scored 11 on 3-for-6 shooting in 18 minutes.

At the end of three quarters, the Pacers had a 99-87 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Bucks had a 13-0 run to cut the lead to two, 115-113 with less than three minutes remaining. However, Indiana responded and held on for the Game 2 victory.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
