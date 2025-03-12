Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Indiana Pacers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game is crucial for the division rivals as they battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. Coming into the game, the fourth-placed Bucks (36-27) have a one-game lead on the Pacers (35-28). Both teams are also on losing streaks. Indiana aimed to avoid its fourth-straight defeat, while Milwaukee had lost two consecutive games.

Milwaukee and Indiana have a four-game season series. The Bucks have won the previous two matches. On Nov. 22, they had a 129-117 win in Milwaukee and on Dec. 31, they secured a 120-112 victory on the road. They will meet for the fourth and final time on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Kyle Kuzma 4 2 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 0-0 -1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 6 7 1 0 0 1 3-4 0-0 0-0 -2 Brook Lopez 4 0 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-2 0-0 -2 Taurean Prince 9 2 0 0 0 1 3-7 3-5 0-0 -2 Damian Lillard 2 0 4 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Kevin Porter Jr. 1 1 2 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 1-2 -5 AJ Green 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Jericho Sims 2 0 0 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Aaron Nesmith 4 1 0 0 0 1 2-4 0-0 0-0 -1 Pascal Siakam 9 7 1 0 0 0 3-3 1-1 2-3 7 Myles Turner 3 0 2 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -1 Andrew Nembhard 5 1 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 1-1 -1 Tyrese Haliburton 2 0 4 1 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 2 Thomas Bryant 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 5 Bennedict Mathurin 3 1 0 0 0 1 1-4 1-1 0-0 5 T.J. McConnell 4 0 2 2 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 5 Ben Sheppard 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Obi Toppin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

At the end of a back-and-forth first quarter, the Indiana Pacers had a 32-28 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. Pascal Siakam had nine points and seven rebounds, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had six points and seven rebounds.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

