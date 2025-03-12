  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Mar 12, 2025
Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Source: Getty
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks faced Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Pacers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game is crucial for the division rivals as they battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. Coming into the game, the fourth-placed Bucks (36-27) have a one-game lead on the Pacers (35-28). Both teams are also on losing streaks. Indiana aimed to avoid its fourth-straight defeat, while Milwaukee had lost two consecutive games.

Milwaukee and Indiana have a four-game season series. The Bucks have won the previous two matches. On Nov. 22, they had a 129-117 win in Milwaukee and on Dec. 31, they secured a 120-112 victory on the road. They will meet for the fourth and final time on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Kyle Kuzma4210002-40-10-0-1
Giannis Antetokounmpo6710013-40-00-0-2
Brook Lopez4010002-40-20-0-2
Taurean Prince9200013-73-50-0-2
Damian Lillard2040001-20-00-0-1
Kevin Porter Jr.1120000-10-01-2-5
AJ Green0010000-00-00-0-5
Jericho Sims2001001-10-00-0-2
Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Aaron Nesmith4100012-40-00-0-1
Pascal Siakam9710003-31-12-37
Myles Turner3020001-31-30-0-1
Andrew Nembhard5100002-20-01-1-1
Tyrese Haliburton2041001-30-20-02
Thomas Bryant2100001-20-10-05
Bennedict Mathurin3100011-41-10-05
T.J. McConnell4022002-30-00-05
Ben Sheppard0000010-00-00-02
Obi Toppin0000000-00-00-0-3
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

At the end of a back-and-forth first quarter, the Indiana Pacers had a 32-28 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. Pascal Siakam had nine points and seven rebounds, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had six points and seven rebounds.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

