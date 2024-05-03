Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Players Stats and Box Scores for May 2, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 6

The Indiana Pacers are set to finish the job tonight and advance to the second round of the 2024 Eastern Conference playoffs. Despite having Damian Lillard back on the court, the Milwaukee Bucks have been unable to cause serious damage to Tyrese Haliburton and Co.

The Pacers had a hot start with a 33-24 win in the first quarter. Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin are leading the way for the Pacers, scoring 15, 12 and 11 points at halftime, respectively.

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez are trying to keep the team in the game, dropping 14 points apiece so far. Bobby Portis Jr. is putting on some interesting numbers, scoring nine points in 18 minutes of action.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Players Stats and Box Scores for Game 6

Indiana Pacers Players Stats and Box Score

Tyrese Haliburton, as usual, is leading the Pacers to a comfortable win. The young point guard is doing a little bit of everything tonight, adding five rebounds and four assists to his 15 points. He's only played 19 minutes so far tonight, showing off his efficiency in an elimination game.

Besides the floor general, Aaron Nesmith has done a terrific job, dropping 12 points to the Pacers' cause, while Obi Toppin has added 11 points to go along with six rebounds and one assist. Pascal Siakam also contributed to this potential win with four points, four rebounds and three assists.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 12 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 4-8 2-5 2-2 9 Pascal Siakam 11 5 3 1 0 0 2 20 5-7 1-1 0-0 7 Myles Turner 2 4 0 0 1 1 4 15 0-4 0-2 2-2 6 Andrew Nembhard 7 1 2 0 1 1 2 19 3-5 1-2 0-0 6 Tyrese Haliburton 15 5 6 0 0 2 1 22 6-14 2-9 1-1 14 Obi Toppin 13 7 1 0 1 1 1 17 5-9 1-5 2-2 14 T.J. McConnell 8 1 6 3 0 1 2 10 2-3 0-0 4-4 11 Ben Sheppard 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Isaiah Jackson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3

Milwaukee Bucks Players Stats and Box Score

Damian Lillard has put on a solid performance in his return to the court. The star point guard has 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of action. Besides Lillard, Brook Lopez has also stepped up tonight, adding 14 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Bobby Portis Jr. added nine points and grabbed eight boards. Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley have had a discreet night, with the forward adding seven points and the guard scoring just two so far.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Khris Middleton 14 8 3 2 0 3 3 28 6-14 1-3 1-1 -12 Bobby Portis Jr. 15 13 2 0 0 1 2 26 7-13 0-0 1-3 -5 Brook Lopez 16 5 1 0 0 1 2 24 5-8 0-1 6-8 -7 Damian Lillard 19 2 3 0 0 2 1 26 5-12 3-9 6-6 -2 Patrick Beverley 4 1 4 0 0 2 1 29 2-9 0-3 0-0 -7 Danilo Gallinari 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-0 0-0 1-2 -10 Malik Beasley 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 0-3 0-1 0-0 -10 Pat Connaughton 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 -5 AJ Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game summary

The Pacers are one-half away from sending the Bucks home and advancing to the second round of the postseason for the first time since the 2013-14 NBA season. This team has already made some noise in the regular season, and a win against the favorite Bucks will put them on the map as a threat to the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

They're putting on a big show tonight, shooting for 50.0% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, doubling the Bucks' 15.4% from the same area. They've shared the ball much more, recording 16 assists against the eight from their opponents.

The Pacers have scored 30 points from the paint, 10 more than the Bucks. This team is playing a solid game, and if they keep the rhythm, there's nothing the Bucks can do to stop this loss.