  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Milwaukee Bucks
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 22) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 22) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 22, 2025 12:53 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 22) | 2025 NBA Playoffs. (Image Credit: Imagn)
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 22) | 2025 NBA Playoffs. (Image Credit: Imagn)

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are set to clash in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The Pacers hold a 1-0 lead after dominating Game 1 with a commanding 117-98 victory on their home court.

Ad

Indiana will aim to replicate its impressive Game 1 performance, where it excelled across the board. Tyrese Haliburton and company dismantled the Bucks in transition, racking up 22 fast break points, while also shooting an efficient 38.2% from beyond the arc. The Pacers outperformed Milwaukee in every key statistical category.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, one area Indiana will look to clean up is its foul discipline, as it committed more fouls than its opponent in the series opener. With the pressure on to defend its home court, securing a Game 2 win is crucial for maintaining momentum and control of the series.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other side, the Bucks struggled to find their rhythm in Game 1, with little offensive support beyond Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kyle Kuzma, in particular, had a night to forget, logging over 21 minutes without registering a single point, rebound, assist, steal or block. Milwaukee will need a significantly improved effort from Kuzma and the supporting cast to even the series.

Ad
Ad

Adding to the Bucks' hopes is the potential return of Damian Lillard. The veteran point guard, sidelined since March 18, could provide a massive boost if he’s cleared to play. His comeback would not only energize Milwaukee but could also shift the dynamics of the series entirely.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for April 22

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks have two players listed on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Damian Lillard is questionable with a return to competition reconditioning. Tyler Smith has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain.

Ad

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers only have one player in the injury report. Isaiah Jackson is still recovering from a torn Achilles and will remain sidelined.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 22

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarters
PGDamian LillardRyan RollinsKevin Porter Jr.
SGTaurean PrinceGary Trent Jr.
Pat Connaughton
SFKyle KuzmaAJ Green
Andre Jackson Jr.
PFGiannis AntetokounmpoBobby Portis
CBrook LopezChris Livingston
Ad

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarters

PGTyrese HaliburtonT.J. McConnellRayJ Dennis
SGAndrew Nembhard
Bennedict Mathurin
SFAaron NesmithJohnny FurphyJames Johnson
PFPascal SiakamJarace Walker
CMyles TurnerObi ToppinThomas BryantTony Bradley

The game tips off at 7 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications