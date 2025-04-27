Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (April 27) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to even things up when they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Sunday.

Doc Rivers' team won one game after dropping the first two contests of the series. They won 117-101 on Friday behind 37 points, 12 rebounds and six assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Gary Trent Jr. also dropping 37 points.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Pacers, with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton chipping in with 18 points and ten assists. Even so, Rick Carlisle's team failed to keep up in the second half, with the Bucks rallying 39-18 in the third quarter.

The Bucks shot 47.2% from the floor and almost 36.6% beyond the arc. They also won the rebounding battle 48-40 with ten offensive rebounds and outscored the Pacers in the paint 40-34.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for April 27

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks will be almost at full strength for this game. Damian Lillard isn't listed on the injury report, and only Tyler Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers could be without one of their most prolific scorers for this game. Bennedict Mathurin is listed as questionable with an abdominal injury after scoring nine points in Game 3.

Isaiah Jackson is also on the injury report with a season-ending Achilles injury that has kept him on the shelf since early November.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 27

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

With Damian Lillard back on the court and most of the team being fully healthy, we can expect Doc Rivers to roll with his usual starting lineup of Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, with Bobby Portis as the first player off the bench.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Kevin Porter Jr. Ryan Rollins SG Gary Trent Jr. AJ Green Taurean Prince SF Kyle Kuzma Taurean Prince Gary Trent Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis Kyle Kuzma C Brook Lopez Jericho Sims Giannis Antetokounmpo

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Once again, Rick Carlisle will give Tyrese Haliburton the keys to the offense. Unless he makes a last-second chance to adjust his lineup after a loss, he will roll with Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton TJ McConnell Andrew Nembhard SG Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathurin Ben Sheppard SF Aaron Nesmith Jarace Walker Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Obi Toppin

