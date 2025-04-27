  • home icon
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (April 27) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Apr 27, 2025 14:11 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to even things up - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to even things up when they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Sunday.

Doc Rivers' team won one game after dropping the first two contests of the series. They won 117-101 on Friday behind 37 points, 12 rebounds and six assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Gary Trent Jr. also dropping 37 points.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Pacers, with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton chipping in with 18 points and ten assists. Even so, Rick Carlisle's team failed to keep up in the second half, with the Bucks rallying 39-18 in the third quarter.

The Bucks shot 47.2% from the floor and almost 36.6% beyond the arc. They also won the rebounding battle 48-40 with ten offensive rebounds and outscored the Pacers in the paint 40-34.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for April 27

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks will be almost at full strength for this game. Damian Lillard isn't listed on the injury report, and only Tyler Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers could be without one of their most prolific scorers for this game. Bennedict Mathurin is listed as questionable with an abdominal injury after scoring nine points in Game 3.

Isaiah Jackson is also on the injury report with a season-ending Achilles injury that has kept him on the shelf since early November.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 27

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

With Damian Lillard back on the court and most of the team being fully healthy, we can expect Doc Rivers to roll with his usual starting lineup of Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, with Bobby Portis as the first player off the bench.

Position1st2nd3rd
PGDamian LillardKevin Porter Jr.Ryan Rollins
SGGary Trent Jr.AJ GreenTaurean Prince
SFKyle KuzmaTaurean PrinceGary Trent Jr.
PFGiannis AntetokounmpoBobby PortisKyle Kuzma
CBrook LopezJericho SimsGiannis Antetokounmpo
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Once again, Rick Carlisle will give Tyrese Haliburton the keys to the offense. Unless he makes a last-second chance to adjust his lineup after a loss, he will roll with Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Position1st2nd3rd
PGTyrese HaliburtonTJ McConnellAndrew Nembhard
SGAndrew NembhardBennedict MathurinBen Sheppard
SFAaron NesmithJarace WalkerBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamObi ToppinJarace Walker
CMyles TurnerThomas BryantObi Toppin
Edited by Ribin Peter
