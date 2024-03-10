Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Injury Report for March 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the LA Clippers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 3 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series following the 113-106 Bucks' win on Tuesday and is part of the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Bucks, 41-23, are third in the East following back-to-back losses in their Pacific Coast trip. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have climbed to second by winning two of their last three games.

The Clippers, 41-21, are fourth in the West, winning back-to-back games since their narrow defeat to the Bucks on the road.

The Clippers have emerged victorious in four of their last five games and six of their last 10 matchups.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers injury report

The Bucks have listed two players on their injury report: PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee) is probable, while SF Khris Middleton (ankle) is out.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is facing challenges with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon. The Milwaukee Bucks initially listed him as questionable for their Mar. 4 matchup against the Clippers.

However, after assessing his Achilles tendon during pregame warm-ups, it was determined that he was unable to participate.

Moreover, he has been noted in injury reports for tendinitis in the patellar tendon of his right knee, but the issue has not led him to sit out any games. However, it's the reason for him to be on the report in the upcoming contest.

He has taken part in 61 of the team's 64 games. The three games he did not play were due to various injuries: a right calf strain, a right shoulder contusion, and, most recently, tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.

LA Clippers injury report for March 10

The LA Clippers have listed PG Russell Westbrook out due to a left-hand fracture.

Player Status Injury Russell Westbrook out left hand fracture

What happened to Russell Westbrook?

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook suffered a left-hand fracture against the Washington Wizards on Mar. 1.

The injury took place in the second quarter, just over 10 minutes before the halftime break. Westbrook was on defense against Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole near the perimeter.

As Poole made his way up the court, Westbrook tried to navigate around a screen, shifted to Poole's left side and extended his hand to deflect the ball when the injury occurred.

The LA Clippers announced earlier this week that Russell Westbrook underwent successful surgery on Monday. It marks the beginning of a rehabilitation process aimed at returning Westbrook to the court in time for the playoffs.