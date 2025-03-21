  • home icon
Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers match player stats and box score for Mar. 20, 2025

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 21, 2025 03:09 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
The LA Lakers hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Coming into the game, the Lakers (43-25) held the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference, just percentage points ahead of the Denver Nuggets (44-26), which they beat 120-108 on Wednesday. LA is one game behind the second-placed Houston Rockets and looks to extend its winning streak to four games.

On the other hand, the Bucks are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-30 record. They are just percentage points ahead of No. 6 Detroit Pistons (39-31). Milwaukee aims to snap its two-game losing skid.

Thursday's match is the second and final meeting between the teams this season. On March 13, the Bucks had a 126-106 win at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kyle Kuzma8320004-60-20-010
Giannis Antetokounmpo6221003-40-00-19
Brook Lopez6300001-31-12-215
Taurean Prince4110011-20-02-29
Ryan Rollins3201111-51-40-09
Gary Trent Jr.8111002-32-32-211
Kevin Porter Jr.0200000-00-00-06
AJ Green0010000-00-00-06
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dalton Knecht2000001-40-10-0-14
Markieff Morris0100000-10-10-0-2
Jaxson Hayes4220002-20-00-0-2
Jordan Goodwin0321120-10-00-0-9
Gabe Vincent4110001-51-31-2-5
Shake Milton2110001-20-00-0-11
Bronny James3100011-20-10-0-13
Trey Jemison III2000000-00-00-0-13
Cam Reddish2000001-20-00-0-6
Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks had a 34-19 lead over the LA Lakers.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

More from Sportskeeda
