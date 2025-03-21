Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers match player stats and box score for Mar. 20, 2025

The LA Lakers faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Coming into the game, the Lakers (43-25) held the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference, just percentage points ahead of the Denver Nuggets (44-26), which they beat 120-108 on Wednesday. LA is one game behind the second-placed Houston Rockets and looks to extend its winning streak to four games.

On the other hand, the Bucks are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-30 record. They are just percentage points ahead of No. 6 Detroit Pistons (39-31). Milwaukee aims to snap its two-game losing skid.

Thursday's match is the second and final meeting between the teams this season. On March 13, the Bucks had a 126-106 win at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kyle Kuzma 8 3 2 0 0 0 4-6 0-2 0-0 10 Giannis Antetokounmpo 6 2 2 1 0 0 3-4 0-0 0-1 9 Brook Lopez 6 3 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-1 2-2 15 Taurean Prince 4 1 1 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 2-2 9 Ryan Rollins 3 2 0 1 1 1 1-5 1-4 0-0 9 Gary Trent Jr. 8 1 1 1 0 0 2-3 2-3 2-2 11 Kevin Porter Jr. 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 6 AJ Green 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 6

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dalton Knecht 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-1 0-0 -14 Markieff Morris 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Jaxson Hayes 4 2 2 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Jordan Goodwin 0 3 2 1 1 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Gabe Vincent 4 1 1 0 0 0 1-5 1-3 1-2 -5 Shake Milton 2 1 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -11 Bronny James 3 1 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 -13 Trey Jemison III 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -13 Cam Reddish 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -6

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks had a 34-19 lead over the LA Lakers.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

