  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score for April 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 06, 2025 01:16 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score for April 5. (Photo: IMAGN)

Less than two weeks before the end of the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks took a trip to South Beach and faced the Miami Heat on Saturday. It was the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Bucks winning the first three on Nov. 26, Jan. 23 and Feb. 23.

Coach Doc Rivers continued to cope with Damian Lillard's absence due to a blood clot issue in his calf. Rivers used a starting five featuring Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Rollins has stepped up his game since being named a starter.

Meanwhile, coach Erik Spoelstra was without guard Tyler Herro and forward Andrew Wiggins because of injuries. Spoesltra modified his starting lineup, with Duncan Robinson and Pelle Larsson. They were joined by Alec Burks, Bam Adebayo and rookie center Kel'el Ware.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score

Bucks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Taurean Prince3323000150-10-13-3-11
Giannis Antetokounmpo12530011185-70-02-53
Kyle Kuzma7111011173-101-50-0-15
Brook Lopez520000392-31-20-0-2
Ryan Rollins5000113102-31-10-0-10
Pat Connaughton522000072-21-10-015
Gary Trent Jr.0010001140-50-40-04
Kevin Porter Jr.12420010143-60-06-78
AJ Green8200000123-42-20-010
Andre Jackson Jr.010000030-00-00-0-2
Bobby PortisDNP
Pete NanceDNP
Chris LivingstonDNP
Tyler SmithDNP
Jericho SimsDNP
Damian LillardDNP
Stanley UmudeDNP
Jamaree BouyeaDNP
Heat

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Duncan Robinson9100001163-53-50-06
Bam Adebayo23620010177-113-46-61
Kel'el Ware5410012132-30-01-24
Alec Burks6110000122-62-50-08
Pelle Larsson0120022180-30-30-02
Haywood Highsmith2620012141-40-20-0-6
Kyle Anderson040100280-30-00-0-6
Davion Mitchell12231011185-80-22-2-1
Terry Rozier010000040-20-10-0-8
Keshad JohnsonDNP
Andrew WigginsDNP
Tyler HerroDNP
Josh ChristopherDNP
Isaiah StevensDNP
Jaime Jaquez Jr.DNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

