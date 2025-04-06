Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score for April 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

Less than two weeks before the end of the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks took a trip to South Beach and faced the Miami Heat on Saturday. It was the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Bucks winning the first three on Nov. 26, Jan. 23 and Feb. 23.

Coach Doc Rivers continued to cope with Damian Lillard's absence due to a blood clot issue in his calf. Rivers used a starting five featuring Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Rollins has stepped up his game since being named a starter.

Meanwhile, coach Erik Spoelstra was without guard Tyler Herro and forward Andrew Wiggins because of injuries. Spoesltra modified his starting lineup, with Duncan Robinson and Pelle Larsson. They were joined by Alec Burks, Bam Adebayo and rookie center Kel'el Ware.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score

Bucks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Taurean Prince 3 3 2 3 0 0 0 15 0-1 0-1 3-3 -11 Giannis Antetokounmpo 12 5 3 0 0 1 1 18 5-7 0-0 2-5 3 Kyle Kuzma 7 1 1 1 0 1 1 17 3-10 1-5 0-0 -15 Brook Lopez 5 2 0 0 0 0 3 9 2-3 1-2 0-0 -2 Ryan Rollins 5 0 0 0 1 1 3 10 2-3 1-1 0-0 -10 Pat Connaughton 5 2 2 0 0 0 0 7 2-2 1-1 0-0 15 Gary Trent Jr. 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 0-5 0-4 0-0 4 Kevin Porter Jr. 12 4 2 0 0 1 0 14 3-6 0-0 6-7 8 AJ Green 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 12 3-4 2-2 0-0 10 Andre Jackson Jr. 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Bobby Portis DNP Pete Nance DNP Chris Livingston DNP Tyler Smith DNP Jericho Sims DNP Damian Lillard DNP Stanley Umude DNP Jamaree Bouyea DNP

Heat

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Duncan Robinson 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3-5 3-5 0-0 6 Bam Adebayo 23 6 2 0 0 1 0 17 7-11 3-4 6-6 1 Kel'el Ware 5 4 1 0 0 1 2 13 2-3 0-0 1-2 4 Alec Burks 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2-6 2-5 0-0 8 Pelle Larsson 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 18 0-3 0-3 0-0 2 Haywood Highsmith 2 6 2 0 0 1 2 14 1-4 0-2 0-0 -6 Kyle Anderson 0 4 0 1 0 0 2 8 0-3 0-0 0-0 -6 Davion Mitchell 12 2 3 1 0 1 1 18 5-8 0-2 2-2 -1 Terry Rozier 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-2 0-1 0-0 -8 Keshad Johnson DNP Andrew Wiggins DNP Tyler Herro DNP Josh Christopher DNP Isaiah Stevens DNP Jaime Jaquez Jr. DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

