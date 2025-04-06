Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score for April 5 | 2024-25 NBA season
Less than two weeks before the end of the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks took a trip to South Beach and faced the Miami Heat on Saturday. It was the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Bucks winning the first three on Nov. 26, Jan. 23 and Feb. 23.
Coach Doc Rivers continued to cope with Damian Lillard's absence due to a blood clot issue in his calf. Rivers used a starting five featuring Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Rollins has stepped up his game since being named a starter.
Meanwhile, coach Erik Spoelstra was without guard Tyler Herro and forward Andrew Wiggins because of injuries. Spoesltra modified his starting lineup, with Duncan Robinson and Pelle Larsson. They were joined by Alec Burks, Bam Adebayo and rookie center Kel'el Ware.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score
Bucks
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Taurean Prince
3
3
2
3
0
0
0
15
0-1
0-1
3-3
-11
Giannis Antetokounmpo
12
5
3
0
0
1
1
18
5-7
0-0
2-5
3
Kyle Kuzma
7
1
1
1
0
1
1
17
3-10
1-5
0-0
-15
Brook Lopez
5
2
0
0
0
0
3
9
2-3
1-2
0-0
-2
Ryan Rollins
5
0
0
0
1
1
3
10
2-3
1-1
0-0
-10
Pat Connaughton
5
2
2
0
0
0
0
7
2-2
1-1
0-0
15
Gary Trent Jr.
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
14
0-5
0-4
0-0
4
Kevin Porter Jr.
12
4
2
0
0
1
0
14
3-6
0-0
6-7
8
AJ Green
8
2
0
0
0
0
0
12
3-4
2-2
0-0
10
Andre Jackson Jr.
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0-0
0-0
0-0
-2
Bobby Portis
DNP
Pete Nance
DNP
Chris Livingston
DNP
Tyler Smith
DNP
Jericho Sims
DNP
Damian Lillard
DNP
Stanley Umude
DNP
Jamaree Bouyea
DNP
Heat
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Duncan Robinson
9
1
0
0
0
0
1
16
3-5
3-5
0-0
6
Bam Adebayo
23
6
2
0
0
1
0
17
7-11
3-4
6-6
1
Kel'el Ware
5
4
1
0
0
1
2
13
2-3
0-0
1-2
4
Alec Burks
6
1
1
0
0
0
0
12
2-6
2-5
0-0
8
Pelle Larsson
0
1
2
0
0
2
2
18
0-3
0-3
0-0
2
Haywood Highsmith
2
6
2
0
0
1
2
14
1-4
0-2
0-0
-6
Kyle Anderson
0
4
0
1
0
0
2
8
0-3
0-0
0-0
-6
Davion Mitchell
12
2
3
1
0
1
1
18
5-8
0-2
2-2
-1
Terry Rozier
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0-2
0-1
0-0
-8
Keshad Johnson
DNP
Andrew Wiggins
DNP
Tyler Herro
DNP
Josh Christopher
DNP
Isaiah Stevens
DNP
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
DNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
