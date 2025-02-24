Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat went up against each other on Sunday night. It was a good showing between both teams as the players from both benches all put in the work to try and help their team come up with the victory. From the Heat's side, first-time All-Star Tyler Herro took care of business. As for the Bucks, they had Damian Lillard to lean on.

In the first half, the Miami Heat led the Milwaukee Bucks by 10 points. It was a strong showing by the duo of Herro and Bam Adebayo. The Bucks managed to keep the game close thanks to the efforts of Lillard. For the most part, he kept his team alive with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, and Gary Trent Jr. supporting him.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, the Bucks were finally able to catch up to the Heat and came up with a comeback 120-113 victory at home. Antetokounmpo came alive late in the game to help Lillard lead Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score

Bucks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Kyle Kuzma 16 3 3 0 0 5-12 2-5 4-5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 23 16 7 1 1 11-18 1-2 - Brook Lopez 17 4 1 0 0 6-11 2-7 3-3 Taurean Prince 2 1 0 0 0 1-4 0-3 - Damian Lillard 28 3 8 0 0 9-17 5-12 5-6 AJ Green 5 1 2 1 0 2-6 1-5 - Gary Trent Jr. 16 4 0 0 0 5-9 3-5 3-4 Jericho Sims 2 4 1 0 0 1-2 - - Kevin Porter Jr. 11 3 2 2 0 4-7 - 3-4 Andre Jackson Jr. 0 1 0 0 0 - - - Ryan Rollins 0 0 0 0 0 - - - Chris Livingston DNP - - - - - - - Bobby Portis DNP - - - - - - - Liam Robbins DNP - - - - - - - Tyler Smith DNP - - - - - - -

Heat

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Andrew Wiggins 20 6 4 1 1 7-20 1-5 5-7 Bam Adebayo 24 7 1 1 0 10-16 2-2 2-3 Kel'el Ware 12 12 4 0 1 6-10 0-2 - Tyler Herro 40 7 11 0 0 12-27 3-12 13-14 Davion Mitchell 5 4 5 1 1 2-4 1-3 - Nikola Jovic 7 0 0 0 0 3-4 1-2 - Duncan Robinson 3 4 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 - Terry Rozier 2 2 0 0 0 0-4 0-2 2-2 Kyle Anderson 0 2 0 0 0 - - - Alec Burks DNP - - - - - - - Haywood Highsmith DNP - - - - - - - Jaime Jaquez Jr. DNP - - - - - - - Pelle Larsson DNP - - - - - - - Kevin Love DNP - - - - - - -

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat recap: Tyler Herro's 40-point outing falls short against Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Miami Heat on Sunday night. Throughout the game, it seemed like the Heat would win the matchup. Miami led Milwaukee for the most part until the 'Greek Freak' came alive late in the game to save his team from losing at home.

The Bucks came up with a 120-113 comeback victory. Fans have the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to thank for being able to defend the land. Antetokounmpo had a late-game resurgence and ended up with a double-double performance. Giannis added 23 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block to seal the deal.

For the most part, Lillard did the heavy lifting for Milwaukee on the offensive load. Dame put up 28 points, eight assists, and three rebounds. Fortunately for the Bucks, it was enough to stop the wrath of Tyler Herro, who put the Heat on his back on Sunday.

Herro, who made his first All-Star appearance this season, acted like a true leader on the hardwood. He had a huge double-double performance, adding 40 points and 11 assists. Assisting him on offense were Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins. Adebayo scored 24 points while Wiggins had 20 points. While Miami undoubtedly did its best to win the game, it came up short in the end.

