Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks vs the Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of several games scheduled for Wednesday night. The game pits the Bucks (28-24), who are No. 5 in the Eastern Conference, against the Timberwolves (30-24), who are No. 7 in the Western Conference.

The Bucks and the Timberwolves have met 68 times in the regular season, with both teams locked in a stalemate (34-34 record). This will be their first matchup of the season, with their last on February 24, 2024, when the Bucks won 112-107 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is slated for Wednesday at the Target Center. The game is slated to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST. The game won't be available on National TV, but home fans can watch the game via FanDuel Sports Network — North and away fans via FDSNWI/WMLW.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Streaming is via FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (+210) vs Timberwolves (-260)

Spread: Bucks (+6.5) vs Timberwolves (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o225.0) vs Timberwolves -110 (u225.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to head into the All-Star break on a positive note. They have struggled with consistency in their last five games (2-3). with their last game ending in a 125-111 loss away at the Golden State Warriors.

The Bucks will be without former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a left calf strain injury. He is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game for the Bucks.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, had won three games in a row before it was snapped against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 128-107 on Monday. Anthony Edwards recorded a game-high 44 points alongside six rebounds and one assist.

Edwards will aim to continue his hot streak when he faces the Bucks. He has recorded 40+ points in his last three games for the T-Wolves.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Damian Lillard's point total is set at 25.5, which is close to his season average of 25.8 points. Lillard has averaged 29.6 points in his last five games for the Bucks. So, the safe bet here is on the over.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards' point total is set at 28.1, which is also above his season average of 27.5. He has averaged 38.2 points in his last five games for the Timberwolves. So, the safe bet here is on the over.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Timberwolves are the odd makers' favorites against the Bucks. Based on the Moneyline odds, the Minnesota Timberwolves are projected at 72.22% win probability, while the Bucks have a projected winning probability of 32.26%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback