Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 6 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Milwaukee Bucks play the final game of a three-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak but have struggled, losing four in a row before that. They are fifth (43-34) in the Eastern Conference and trail the Pacers in fourth (46-31) by three games.

The Bucks need to win their upcoming game, as the Pistons are just half a game behind them in sixth (43-35). Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are 14th in the Western Conference and have lost their last two, against the LA Clippers and the Lakers. New Orleans has struggled, going 3-7 over its last 10 games.

This will be the first Bucks-Pelicans game of the 2024-25 season. The teams last met in March 2024. New Orleans won 107-100, thanks to Zion Williamson’s 28-point outing, while Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 35 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports for April 6

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks are yet to submit their injury report for this game. But since they're playing the second game of a back-to-back, there likely won’t be many changes.

Damian Lillard (calf) and Jericho Sims (thumb) missed Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have a ton of absentees on their injury report for Sunday’s game. Jose Alvarado is listed as questionable due to calf soreness.

Brandon Boston (ankle), Jordan Hawkins (spine), Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (foot), Kelly Olynyk (rest), Zion Williamson (back), Trey Murphy III (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (achilles) are all out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 6

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth charts

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to start Elfrid Payton, Antonio Reeves, Bruce Brown, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Yves Missi.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Elfrid Payton Antonio Reeves Bruce Brown Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Yves Missi

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth charts

The Bucks are expected to start Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ryan Rollins Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Tyler Smith Pete Nance Jamaree Bouyea Andre Jackson Jr. Pat Connaughton

