Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 season

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road to face the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, the OKC Thunder.

Following a tough 132-119 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Doc Rivers' team will look to bounce back and end a three-game skid it hits the floor at Paycom Center against the Thunder. The Bucks are 26-21 for the season and are fifth in the East.

The Thunder are going through a bit of a mini-slump of their own, alternating wins and losses over their last four games. They're fresh off beating the Sacramento Kings 144-110 on Saturday.

Mark Daigneault's team is 38-9 for the season, and it has gone 20-3 at home.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. OKC Thunder: Injury reports

Bucks injury report for Feb 3

Fortunately for Doc Rivers' team, he will have most of his players available for this inter-conference matchup.

Only Bobby Portis (personal) and Liam Robbins (ankle) missed the previous game, and they both could be back on the court on Monday.

Thunder injury report for Feb 3

Some of the Thunder's key contributors are still out with injuries. Rookie Nikola Topic is out for the season, but he's making steady progress.

Ajay Mitchell is still dealing with a toe injury and won't return for the time being, while Chet Holmgren continues to nurse his injured hip.

Cason Wallace (shoulder), Alex Caruso (ankle) and Jalen Williams (wrist) are all currently listed as day-to-day and should be available to play vs. the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. OKC Thunder: Starting lineups and depth chart

Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Position

1st 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard

A.J. Green

Ryan Rollins

SG Andre Jackson Jr.

Gary Trent Jr.

Khris Middleton SF Taurean Prince

Khris Middleton

Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis

Taurean Prince C Brook Lopez

Bobby Portis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cason Wallace

Alex Caruso

SG Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe

Luguentz Dort

SF Luguentz Dort Alex Caruso Aaron Wiggins PF Jalen Williams

Aaron Wiggins

Kenrich Williams

C Isaiah Hartenstein

Jaylin Williams

Kenrich Williams

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. OKC Thunder?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder will take place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will start at 8 p.m. (EST) and can be streamed on fuboTV and the NBA League Pass app.

Home fans can tune in to FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma or WWLS/WKY on the radio. Bucks fans can tune in to FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin or 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ on the radio.

