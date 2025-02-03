  • home icon
Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 season

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Feb 03, 2025 13:38 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Giannis and the Bucks will look to bounce back vs. the Thunder (Image Credit: Imagn)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road to face the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, the OKC Thunder.

Following a tough 132-119 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Doc Rivers' team will look to bounce back and end a three-game skid it hits the floor at Paycom Center against the Thunder. The Bucks are 26-21 for the season and are fifth in the East.

The Thunder are going through a bit of a mini-slump of their own, alternating wins and losses over their last four games. They're fresh off beating the Sacramento Kings 144-110 on Saturday.

Mark Daigneault's team is 38-9 for the season, and it has gone 20-3 at home.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. OKC Thunder: Injury reports

Bucks injury report for Feb 3

Fortunately for Doc Rivers' team, he will have most of his players available for this inter-conference matchup.

Only Bobby Portis (personal) and Liam Robbins (ankle) missed the previous game, and they both could be back on the court on Monday.

Thunder injury report for Feb 3

Some of the Thunder's key contributors are still out with injuries. Rookie Nikola Topic is out for the season, but he's making steady progress.

Ajay Mitchell is still dealing with a toe injury and won't return for the time being, while Chet Holmgren continues to nurse his injured hip.

Cason Wallace (shoulder), Alex Caruso (ankle) and Jalen Williams (wrist) are all currently listed as day-to-day and should be available to play vs. the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. OKC Thunder: Starting lineups and depth chart

Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Position
1st2nd3rd
PGDamian Lillard
A.J. Green
Ryan Rollins
SGAndre Jackson Jr.
Gary Trent Jr.
Khris Middleton
SFTaurean Prince
Khris Middleton
Andre Jackson Jr.
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo
Bobby Portis
Taurean Prince
CBrook Lopez
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Position1st2nd3rd
PGShai Gilgeous-Alexander
Cason Wallace
Alex Caruso
SGCason WallaceIsaiah Joe
Luguentz Dort
SF Luguentz Dort Alex CarusoAaron Wiggins
PFJalen Williams
Aaron Wiggins
Kenrich Williams
CIsaiah Hartenstein
Jaylin Williams
Kenrich Williams

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. OKC Thunder?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder will take place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will start at 8 p.m. (EST) and can be streamed on fuboTV and the NBA League Pass app.

Home fans can tune in to FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma or WWLS/WKY on the radio. Bucks fans can tune in to FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin or 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ on the radio.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
