Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Apr. 3 | NBA 2024-25 season

To say that this has been a disappointing season for the Philadelphia 76ers (23-53) would be a huge understatement. Injuries never allowed them to take off, and they won't even make the playoffs.

Ad

They will host the Milwaukee Bucks (41-34), a team that overcame a slow start to the season but has also struggled with consistency. They're just a couple of wins away from clinching a playoff spot, and facing a Sixers team that has lost nine of their last 10 seems ideal.

Doc Rivers' team is fresh off a big win over the Phoenix Suns. That win helped them snap a four-game losing streak. As for the Sixers, they've lost nine straight and have already shut down most of their starters for the season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports

Bucks injury report for Thursday

The Bucks are mostly healthy for this game. Jericho Sims (thumb), Damian Lillard (calf) and Bobby Portis (suspension) will be the only players in street clothes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is day-to-day with a foot injury, but he's probable to suit up. As for A.J. Green, he's also listed as day-to-day and questionable with a shoulder injury.

Ad

Sixers injury report for Thursday

Once again, the Sixers will have one of the lengthiest injury reports in the league for this game. As we know by now, Paul George (adductor and left knee), Joel Embiid (left knee), Jared McCain (left knee), and Eric Gordon (wrist) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Andre Drummond (toe) and Kyle Lowry (hip) will also miss this game, while Guerschon Yabusele (knee) is currently listed as questionable.

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers?: Starting lineups and depth chart

Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr. Jamaree Bouyea SG Taurean Prince A.J. Green Gary Trent Jr. SF Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Kyle Kuzma Taurean Prince C Brook Lopez Giannis Antetokounmpo Pete Nance

Ad

Sixers starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey Jared Butler Jeff Dowtin Jr. SG Quentin Grimes Kyle Lowry Lonnie Walker IV SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Lonnie Walker IV Ricky Council IV PF Ricky Council IV Justin Edwards Guerschon Yabusele C Guerschon Yabusele Adem Bona Alex Reese

Ad

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Eastern Conference clash will tip off on Thursday at 7:00 PM (ET) at Wells Fargo Center.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast the game, and fans can also tune in and stream it on the NBA League Pass app and Fubo. Home fans can also listen on 97.5 The Fanatic via the 76ers Mobile App.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.