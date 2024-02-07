Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 6, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks were on the last leg of a five-game road trip when they took on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. It promised to be an exciting game between two teams that could potentially meet in the 2024 NBA Finals. The game lived up to the hype with the superstars delivering as expected.

Despite playing without Damian Lillard, who is dealing with an ankle injury, the Bucks went toe-to-toe with the Suns. The visiting team took a 49-48 lead after the first 12 minutes of the game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Devin Booker paced the Suns with 16 points while Kevin Durant added 14.

The third quarter was when the home team put a bit of a cushion against Milwaukee. Booker sizzled with 16 points in the period, helping the Phoenix Suns outscore the Bucks 31-24. Phoenix had the lead 79-73 and a little bit of momentum entering the final frame.

After Booker’s third-period explosion, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant took over in the fourth quarter. Beal had 12 points while Durant put on a show with 14 to squeeze the life out of the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns improved their record to 30-21 following the 114-104 win. Milwaukee dropped to 33-18 and is 1-4 since Doc Rivers took over from Adrian Griffin as coach.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns game player stats

Milwaukee Bucks player stats

Doc Rivers used a nine-man rotation for the game against the Suns. The Bucks didn’t have Damian Lillard and had Khris Middleton for only eight minutes after injuring his ankle in the first quarter. Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder had extended minutes due to the aforementioned injuries to key players.

Crowder played the most minutes with 40 while Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 34 10 6 0 0 5 13-24 1-3 7-13 +1 Khris Middleton 6 3 1 1 0 1 2-3 1-1 1-2 -1 Robin Lopez 6 1 0 1 2 0 3-8 0-1 0-0 -13 Pat Connaughton 12 6 6 0 0 0 4-6 3-5 1-2 -15 Malik Beasley 22 4 2 0 0 3 7-17 6-14 2-2 0 Jae Crowder 10 6 3 2 1 1 4-9 0-4 2-2 -8 Bobby Portis 5 9 2 4 1 1 2-9 1-4 0-0 +3 Marques Bolden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Cameron Payne 11 4 3 2 0 1 4-10 1-4 2-4 -3 AJ Green 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-4 0-0 -4

Phoenix Suns player stats

Suns coach Frank Vogel counted on his starters big-time against Milwaukee by playing them at least 32 minutes each. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker took turns torching the Bucks while Jusuf Nurkic had a quietly impressive night.

Vogel went deep into his rotation by using 11 players for Tuesday’s matchup. Eric Gordon, Bol Bol and Drew Eubanks provided contributions coming off the bench.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 28 10 1 1 2 5 11-21 1-5 5-7 +8 Jusuf Nurkic 10 10 4 2 0 2 5-9 0-1 0-1 +10 Bradley Beal 25 10 3 3 0 4 10-22 2-8 3-5 +9 Grayson Allen 8 3 3 1 1 0 2-4 2-4 2-2 +2 Devin Booker 32 1 4 0 0 1 12-21 2-6 6-10 +5 Drew Eubanks 2 5 0 1 1 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -2 Yuta Watanabe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Josh Okogie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -11 Bol Bol 4 6 1 0 1 1 2-3 0-1 0-0 +8 Eric Gordon 3 4 1 0 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 +17 Jordan Goodwin 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -3

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns game player ratings

Milwaukee Bucks player ratings

The Bucks, the losing team, unsurprisingly have several players with a negative net rating. Only Antetokounmpo, Beasley and Bobby Portis had positive advanced ratings versus the Suns.

Below are the rest of the Bucks' advanced stats:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating Net Rating Khris Middleton 87.5 93.8 -6.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 103.6 101.2 2.4 Robin Lopez 94.9 125.0 -30.1 Pat Connaughton 102.9 126.1 -23.2 Malik Beasley 113.5 112.0 1.5 Jae Crowder 104.8 111.6 -6.9 Bobby Portis 110.4 107.6 2.9 AJ Green 86.2 103.6 -17.4 Cameron Payne 102.0 108.2 -6.1

Phoenix Suns game player ratings

Meanwhile, the Suns had every starter and two bench players getting positive ratings. Jusuf Nurkic’s +10 tops the team while Josh Okogie’s -11 is the worst among Phoenix’s players.

See here for the Suns' advanced ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating Net Rating Grayson Allen 114.5 111.6 2.9 Kevin Durant 114.5 103.6 10.9 Jusuf Nurkic 116.4 98.6 17.9 Bradley Beal 111.4 97.5 13.9 Devin Booker 110.4 102.6 7.8 Eric Gordon 114.3 79.6 34.7 Drew Eubanks 100.0 105.6 -5.6 Bol Bol 105.0 85.0 20.0 Josh Okogie 87.5 225.0 -137.5 Jordan Goodwin 100.0 250.0 -150.0 Yuta Watanabe 100.0 250.0 -150.0

