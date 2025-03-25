Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Mar. 24, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks headed to The Valley on Monday for their first of two meetings with the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee, in the midst of a five-game road trip, hoped to survive the encounter with Damian Lillard. The Bucks also looked to keep up with the Indiana Pacers in the race for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo had an exciting duel in the first quarter. KD had 11 points, two assists and two rebounds, while the two-time MVP kept up with 10 points, two rebounds and one assist. Milwaukee led 30-25 at the end of the period.
The second quarter was a seesaw battle that ended with a 29-28 edge for the home team. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker continued to carry the Suns, who also got a big lift from Nick Richards. The Bucks held a 58-54 advantage before the halftime break.
Phoenix clamped down on defense in the third quarter to win the period 27-10. Durant already had 29 points heading into the fourth quarter. Devin Booker had 15 points and nine assists with 12 minutes left to play. Phoenix led 81-78 before the start of the decisive quarter.
