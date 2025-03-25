  • home icon
Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Mar. 24, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 25, 2025 04:00 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Mar. 24. [photo: Imagn]

The Milwaukee Bucks headed to The Valley on Monday for their first of two meetings with the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee, in the midst of a five-game road trip, hoped to survive the encounter with Damian Lillard. The Bucks also looked to keep up with the Indiana Pacers in the race for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo had an exciting duel in the first quarter. KD had 11 points, two assists and two rebounds, while the two-time MVP kept up with 10 points, two rebounds and one assist. Milwaukee led 30-25 at the end of the period.

The second quarter was a seesaw battle that ended with a 29-28 edge for the home team. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker continued to carry the Suns, who also got a big lift from Nick Richards. The Bucks held a 58-54 advantage before the halftime break.

Phoenix clamped down on defense in the third quarter to win the period 27-10. Durant already had 29 points heading into the fourth quarter. Devin Booker had 15 points and nine assists with 12 minutes left to play. Phoenix led 81-78 before the start of the decisive quarter.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taureaen Prince312
Giannis Antetokounmpo2495
Kyle Kuzma824
Brook Lopez20102
Ryan Rollins812
Gary Trent Jr.1222
Kevin Porter Jr.332
AJ Green010
Pete Nance
Chris Livingston
Tyler Smith
Pat Connaughton
Jamaree Bouyea
Andre Jackson Jr.
Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant2965
Ryan Dunn780
Nick Richards10100
Devin Booker1559
Collin Gillespie653
Royce O'Neale320
Cody Martin240
Oso Ighodaro410
Tyus Jones211
Grayson Allen310






Bol Bol----------
Monte Morris- - --------
Damion Lee- - --------
Vasilije Micic- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
