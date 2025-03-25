Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Mar. 24, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks headed to The Valley on Monday for their first of two meetings with the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee, in the midst of a five-game road trip, hoped to survive the encounter with Damian Lillard. The Bucks also looked to keep up with the Indiana Pacers in the race for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo had an exciting duel in the first quarter. KD had 11 points, two assists and two rebounds, while the two-time MVP kept up with 10 points, two rebounds and one assist. Milwaukee led 30-25 at the end of the period.

The second quarter was a seesaw battle that ended with a 29-28 edge for the home team. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker continued to carry the Suns, who also got a big lift from Nick Richards. The Bucks held a 58-54 advantage before the halftime break.

Phoenix clamped down on defense in the third quarter to win the period 27-10. Durant already had 29 points heading into the fourth quarter. Devin Booker had 15 points and nine assists with 12 minutes left to play. Phoenix led 81-78 before the start of the decisive quarter.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taureaen Prince 3 1 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 24 9 5 Kyle Kuzma 8 2 4 Brook Lopez 20 10 2 Ryan Rollins 8 1 2 Gary Trent Jr. 12 2 2 Kevin Porter Jr. 3 3 2 AJ Green 0 1 0 Pete Nance Chris Livingston Tyler Smith Pat Connaughton Jamaree Bouyea Andre Jackson Jr.

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 29 6 5 Ryan Dunn 7 8 0 Nick Richards 10 10 0 Devin Booker 15 5 9 Collin Gillespie 6 5 3 Royce O'Neale 3 2 0 Cody Martin 2 4 0 Oso Ighodaro 4 1 0 Tyus Jones 2 1 1 Grayson Allen 3 1 0













Bol Bol - - - - - - - - - - Monte Morris - - - - - - - - - - Damion Lee - - - - - - - - - - Vasilije Micic - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

