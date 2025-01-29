Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score (Jan. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Portland Trail Blazers pulled off an upset, defeating Damian Lillard’s Milwaukee Bucks 125-112 in Lillard’s second visit to Moda Center as an opponent since his trade.

Deni Avdija led Portland with a 21-point burst in the second half, finishing with 30 points and nine rebounds. Anfernee Simons (25 points, seven assists) and DeAndre Ayton (21 points, 14 rebounds) also had standout performances to shock the Bucks.

Young guards Shaedon Sharpe (17 points, five rebounds) and Scoot Henderson (10 points, six assists) also contributed as Portland sealed the win, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong showing.

Antetokounmpo posted 39 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Damian Lillard tallied 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting for the Bucks. Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 11 points.

Below is the box score for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 18:07 21 7 3 10 12 83.3 0 0 0.0 1 5 20.0 3 4 0 0 2 1 -7 Taurean Prince 09:42 2 2 0 1 3 33.3 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 3 4 Brook Lopez 15:19 2 0 1 1 4 25.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 Andre Jackson Jr. 14:42 5 4 3 1 1 100 1 1 100 2 2 100 2 2 1 0 1 0 -8 Damian Lillard 19:00 14 1 3 5 10 50.0 2 4 50.0 2 2 100 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Khris Middleton 07:17 0 0 1 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 Gary Trent Jr. 14:06 6 2 2 2 4 50.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 2 0 0 0 -1 Ryan Rollins 10:34 7 1 0 3 5 60.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 2 -7 Pat Connaughton 08:09 4 0 1 2 4 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 5 MarJon Beauchamp 03:04 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -6 TOTALS 61 20 15 25 44 56.8 6 18 33.3 5 9 55.6 6 11 3 1 4 11 -

Portland Trail Blazers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jerami Grant 13:42 8 0 1 2 4 50.0 1 1 100 3 4 75.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Toumani Camara 19:40 4 6 2 1 3 33.3 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 1 5 0 0 0 0 5 Deandre Ayton 19:01 16 8 0 7 14 50.0 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 5 3 0 0 2 1 10 Deni Avdija 17:10 9 5 0 2 3 66.7 1 1 100 4 4 100 1 4 1 0 2 2 1 Anfernee Simons 19:38 14 0 5 5 10 50.0 1 4 25.0 3 3 100 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Scoot Henderson 12:49 4 1 4 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -1 Shaedon Sharpe 13:24 9 0 1 4 6 66.7 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 0 3 2 Donovan Clingan 04:36 0 3 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 1 0 0 1 0 -5 TOTALS 64 23 13 23 42 54.8 4 11 36.4 14 15 93.3 9 14 2 0 6 8 -

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Game recap

Tuesday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup marked Damian Lillard’s second time returning to Moda Center as an opponent since his trade to become Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star. While the Bucks are vying for contention in the Eastern Conference, the Trail Blazers are likely headed for the lottery.

Antetokounmpo set the tone early in Lillard’s homecoming, dominating the first quarter with 16 points on a flawless 8-for-8 shooting, while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists as the Bucks took a 36-31 lead.

After managing just three points in the opening quarter, Lillard found his rhythm in the second, pouring in 11 more to bring his total to 14 by halftime. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo continued his strong play, increasing his tally to 21.

Portland, like Lillard, came alive in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 33-25. DeAndre Ayton led the Blazers’ charge with 10 points in the period, while Anfernee Simons added 12. By halftime, Ayton and Simons had 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Avdija shone in the second half, scoring 14 points in the third quarter to help Portland extend their lead by five more points.

In the final quarter, Avdija added seven more points as he, Simons and Ayton led the charge to secure the upset, finishing with a 13-point victory.

