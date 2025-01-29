Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score (Jan. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Portland Trail Blazers pulled off an upset, defeating Damian Lillard’s Milwaukee Bucks 125-112 in Lillard’s second visit to Moda Center as an opponent since his trade.
Deni Avdija led Portland with a 21-point burst in the second half, finishing with 30 points and nine rebounds. Anfernee Simons (25 points, seven assists) and DeAndre Ayton (21 points, 14 rebounds) also had standout performances to shock the Bucks.
Young guards Shaedon Sharpe (17 points, five rebounds) and Scoot Henderson (10 points, six assists) also contributed as Portland sealed the win, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong showing.
Antetokounmpo posted 39 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Damian Lillard tallied 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting for the Bucks. Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 11 points.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Game recap
Tuesday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup marked Damian Lillard’s second time returning to Moda Center as an opponent since his trade to become Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star. While the Bucks are vying for contention in the Eastern Conference, the Trail Blazers are likely headed for the lottery.
Antetokounmpo set the tone early in Lillard’s homecoming, dominating the first quarter with 16 points on a flawless 8-for-8 shooting, while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists as the Bucks took a 36-31 lead.
After managing just three points in the opening quarter, Lillard found his rhythm in the second, pouring in 11 more to bring his total to 14 by halftime. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo continued his strong play, increasing his tally to 21.
Portland, like Lillard, came alive in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 33-25. DeAndre Ayton led the Blazers’ charge with 10 points in the period, while Anfernee Simons added 12. By halftime, Ayton and Simons had 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Avdija shone in the second half, scoring 14 points in the third quarter to help Portland extend their lead by five more points.
In the final quarter, Avdija added seven more points as he, Simons and Ayton led the charge to secure the upset, finishing with a 13-point victory.
