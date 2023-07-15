Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction & Summer Game Preview - July 15th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings both carry a 2-2 record in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League games. Both will be looking to improve their win-loss slate in the elimination round.

Milwaukee is coming off a brutal 91-72 loss to the Miami Heat and will be hoping to put on a better showing. Sacramento, on the other hand, won 93-80 over the Minnesota Timberwolves to hike up its record to .500. The Kings are expecting to keep their rhythm for a strong finish.

Bucks vs Kings: Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks’ roster has players who will likely have fringe roles with the team or need further development in the G League. It’s anybody’s guess who will step up and play above expectations.

MarJon Beauchamp showed flashes of his intriguing skills but has been quiet inconsistent. He had 10 points on 3-9 shooting, including 2-6 from deep. The Bucks need more from him and from everyone else.

Fortunately, the Sacramento Kings are roughly their equivalent. Once the Kings' coaching staff pulled out former lottery pick Keegan Murray, Sacramento looked lost.

In the Kings’ win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sophomore guard Kessler Edwards led the way. He had 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal. Edwards could be the best player on both sides on Saturday.

Edwards could be the reason why the Sacramento Kings could eke out a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks Summer League Roster

Player Pos HT WT Exp School Vin Baker Jr. SF 6-9 190 R Milwaukee Paris Bass G-F 6-7 187 1 Detroit-Mercy MarJon Beauchamp SG 6-7 202 1 G-League Ignite Hugo Besson PG 6-3 196 R New Zeland Tyler Bey PF 6-7 215 1 Colorado Tyler Cook PF 6-8 255 3 Iowa Alou Diarra PF 6-9 192 R Stade Malien (Mali) Tacko Fall C 7-6 250 3 UCF Jazian Gortman PG 6-2 170 0 South Carolina A.J. Green PG 6-5 207 1 Northern Iowa Alan Griffin SG 6-5 190 R Syracuse Andre Jackson Jr. SG 6-6 200 R Connecticut Chris Livingston SF 6-6 220 R Kentucky Nico Mannion PG 6-3 190 1 Arizona

Kings Summer League Roster

Player Position HT WT EXP School Souley Boum PG 6-3 175 R Xavier Chance Comanche C 6-10 210 1 Arizona Mike Daum PF 6-9 235 R South Dakota State Kessler Edwards SG 6-8 215 2 Pepperdine Keon Ellis SF 6-5 175 1 Alabama Aleem Ford SF 6-8 220 1 Wisconsin Jordan Ford PG 6-1 175 R St. Mary's Dane Goodwin SG 6-6 214 R Notre Dame Colby Jones G-F 6-6 205 R Xavier Jaren Lewis SG 6-6 215 R Abilene Christian Justyn Mutts SF 6-7 220 R Virginia Tech Alex O'Connell SF 6-6 185 R Creighton Neemias Queta C 7-0 245 2 Utah State Jalen Slawson SF 6-7 218 R Furman Jake Stephens C 6-11 270 R Chattanooga

Milwaukee Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Bucks (-110), Kings (+110)

Spread: Bucks (-1.5)

Total: 174.5 Over (-110), Under (-110)

Bucks vs. Kings: Where to watch

The match between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings will start at 1:30 PM ET. Fans can catch the action on NBA TV or go to the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings: Players to watch

Tacko Fall commands the fans' attention even before he attempts a shot. Just his sheer size makes him an instant attraction.

Fall looked like he could be a serviceable big man when he was signed by the Boston Celtics in 2019 as an undrafted rookie. It didn’t turn out well for him and he’s still looking to prove his worth.

Whether he earns a spot or not with the Bucks, he’s never far away from the spotlight.

Rookie Andre Jackson Jr. is an interesting talent. The No. 36 pick of this year’s draft scored just three points in 27 minutes of action in the Milwaukee Bucks’ last game. He added seven rebounds and two assists.

Milwaukee’s coaching staff will be looking closely at his performance.

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings will be monitoring Colby Jones’ performance. The Kings will need depth behind De’Aaron Fox and he could answer the call. Jones was the 34th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Kessler Edwards could continue his superb play. Many were excited by his potential when he started with the Brooklyn Nets. He couldn’t get consistent minutes in Brooklyn’s star-studded and veteran-laden roster.

The move to Sacramento didn’t turn out as hoped. In 22 games, he put up 3.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists. The summer league could restart his career in the right way.

