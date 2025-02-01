  • home icon
Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 31) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 01, 2025 08:46 GMT
The San Antonio Spurs dominated the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday to cruise to a 144-118 win. San Antonio trailed 71-70 at halftime before overwhelming Milwaukee in the next two quarters 74-47. The Spurs' output and their 24 3-pointers were all season-high numbers.

Victor Wembanyama scored 18 of his 30 points in the second half to lead the Spurs. The Frenchman also had 14 rebounds and six blocks, half of which came against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Every Spurs starter hit at least 12 points, while Keldon Johnson came off the bench to add 24.

Antetokounmpo had 21 points and nine rebounds after one half. He finished the game with 35 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. The two-time MVP heatedly argued with Chris Paul after the point guard committed a hard foul on the Bucks superstar. Damian Lillard added 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince13530105-143-80-0-15
Giannis Antetokounmpo3515601213-230-19-14-13
Brook Lopez6530113-80-30-0-19
Damian Lillard22370116-173-77-7-16
Andre Jackson Jr.7401113-71-20-1-22
MarJon Beauchamp0100010-10-00-0-7
Chris Livingston2301000-10-02-2-7
Khris Middleton21420118-93-42-2-4
Pat Connaughton8210213-32-20-0+2
Gary Trent Jr.2200001-70-30-0-7
Stanley Umude2100001-20-10-0-7
AJ Green0 2 01000-30-20-0-5
Ryan Rollins0 1 20000-50-40-0-10
Delon WrightDNP- --------

San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Harrison Barnes16620106-122-52-2+14
Victor Wembanyama301410619-205-117-7+9
Chris Paul12591004-82-52-3+13
Devin Vassell12230105-132-80-0+12
Stephon Castle20860005-143-67-10+12
Zach Collins3010111-11-10-0+7
Sandro Mamukelashvili5000012-31-10-0+7
Julian Champagnie6411002-52-50-0+8
Jeremy Sochan2720101-40-00-0+10
Keldon Johnson244200010-154-50-0+11
Tre Jones9171013-51-22-3+6
Malaki Branham3200001-11-10-0+7
Blake Wesley2 0 34011-10-00-0+7
Sidy Cissoko0 0 00000-00-00-0+7
Charles BasseyDNP- --------

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Game Summary

The San Antonio Spurs got another crack at the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. After losing 121-105 to the Bucks early this month, the Spurs looked for revenge in front of their fans.

San Antonio leaned on balanced scoring to take a 35-30 first-quarter lead. Harrison Barnes had seven points while Keldon Johnson came off the bench to add 10. Victor Wembanyama contributed two points and four rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scattered 15 points with seven rebounds to lead the Bucks. Khris Middleton gave the visitors a spark with 10 from the bench.

Antetokounmpo added six more points in the second quarter as Damian Lillard took over. "Dame Time" had nine points and three assists in the period. Pat Connaughton contributed eight off the bench.

Victor Wembanyama got going in the second period with 10 points. Keldon Johnson continued his torrid pace with another 10 to help the Spurs keep in step with the Bucks, which led 71-70 at halftime.

The third quarter became a one-on-one showdown between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama. The "Greek Freak" regained his sizzling form and dropped 13 points. "Wemby" responded with 14 points in the Spurs’ scorching-hot 45-point period. San Antonio took control of the game and led 115-101.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers called two early timeouts in the fourth quarter as the Spurs threatened to run away. The Spurs dropped a 9-4 run to open the first four minutes of the final frame. The momentary ceasefire hardly slowed down the San Antonio Spurs, who cruised to a 144-118 win.

Edited by Michael Macasero
