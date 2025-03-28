"Mind the Game did not happen for the Lakers" - NBA insider blames LeBron James' blunder for allowing Bulls comeback, taking shot at his podcast

LeBron James and the LA Lakers absorbed a shocking come-from-behind loss against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The Bulls rose from a five-point deficit with 11 seconds left in the game, drilling three straight triples down the stretch, including a buzzer-beating half-court shot by Josh Giddey.

With the crazy ending, which saw the Lakers fumble a commanding lead late, NBA insider Tim MacMahon pinpointed the blame to the 40-year-old James as he was seen lackadaisical on defense before turning the ball over in a baseline inbounds pass, which resulted in the Bulls’ second 3-pointer made by Coby White.

Talking to ESPN’s "Get Up" on Friday, MacMahon referenced James’ "Mind the Game" podcast, which former NBA coach Steve Nash will now co-host.

“These are not the kind of clips that he's gonna use in his podcast with Steve Nash coming up,” MacMahon said. “'Mind the Game' did not happen for the Lakers last night in Chicago.”

James played 39 minutes in the game, putting up 17 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, and two steals. It was the second game of a back-to-back for the Lakers, following a win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday because of James’ last-second tip-in.

It was a much-needed win for the Bulls as it was their fourth straight victory, solidifying their spot as No. 9 in the Eastern Conference with a 33-40 record.

The Lakers' loss did not affect their standings in the Western Conference much, as they remained tied in the fourth spot with the Memphis Grizzlies with a 44-29 record.

Despite what seemed to be a blunder in the loss, James, the oldest active player this season, remained one of the most effective players for the Lakers, averaging 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

LeBron James seeks a shift in media coverage with the relaunch of his podcast

LeBron James’ "Mind the Game" podcast has given fans a glimpse into the Xs and Os of basketball in its first season with now-Lakers coach JJ Redick. Before the relaunch of its second season, James emphasized that there should be a shift in the media coverage for basketball games.

“Our game has never been better. Incredible young stars from all over the world and some older ones 🤣🤣🤣 Steph Curry should be all we are talking about today. Let’s discuss how great OKC and The Cavs have been this season with 2 completely different styles and break down why and how they have. Of course if players don’t perform we need to discuss that too and break that down,” James tweeted on March 1.

With Redick occupied as the Lakers coach, James tapped Steve Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and former Brooklyn Nets coach, to take his place.

The second season hopes to replicate the success of the original podcast with Redick, which garnered 1.5 million views on average per episode.

